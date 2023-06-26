Photo: Cassy Athena / Contributor via Getty Images and Greg Doherty / Contributor via Getty Im
By Sukii Osborne
  /  06.26.2023
The Jason Lee Show Trailer Miss Nikki Baby
WATCH

The Jason Lee Show Trailer Miss Nikki Baby

00:00:30

This Wednesday (June 28), viewers can look forward to Miss Nikki Baby and LiAngelo Ball hitting up “The Jason Lee Show.”

Featuring guests like Cardi B, couple Blueface and Chrisean Rock, Blac Chyna, NLE Choppa, Yung Miami and more, the raw and uncut production has been going viral since its inception in January. With millions of views across streamers, it’s safe to say Lee has a hit on his hands! This week, REVOLT is dropping another must-watch episode, so get ready. Miss Nikki Baby and Ball will sit in the hot seat opposite the inquisitive host and as always, fans can expect a captivating conversation.

Today (June 26), REVOLT released the official trailer to get viewers ready for the chat. In the sneak peek, Miss Nikki Baby said she had no idea who Ball was initially, and he confirmed the same of meeting his now-girlfriend. Lee joked that he thought the Ball family was just the sponsor when he walked into their baby shower. The host then asked why they didn’t throw the festivities at a strip club. Watch up top!

“The Jason Lee Show” airs unfiltered conversations with today’s biggest stars. After the interviews, Lee closes out his episodes with a series of fun and “slightly messy” games, including “Smash or Pass,” “Tea in 20,” “DMs Unlocked,” “NightCap,” and “Erase the Shade.” The series adds on to REVOLT’s popular lineup of productions like “Caresha Please,” hosted by Yung Miami of the City Girls, and “Drink Champs,” hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.

Viewers can tune into new episodes of “The Jason Lee Show” every Tuesday on REVOLT’s TV channel at 10 p.m. ET as well as every Wednesday on the REVOLT website, YouTube and app at 5 p.m. ET. Don’t miss out on the latest episode with Miss Nikki Baby and LiAngelo Ball!

Tags in this article:
Tags
Entertainment
Jason Lee
LiAngelo Ball
Miss Nikki Baby
NBA
Sports

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DC Young Fly thanks BET for an “amazing tribute” to late partner Ms. Jacky Oh

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.26.2023

Angela Bassett is finally set to receive an Oscar after a 30-year-plus Hollywood acting career

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

Angela Bassett speaks on Laurence Fishburne standing up for her on the set of 'What's Love Got to Do with It'

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

Muni Long acknowledged the WGA Strike at the 2023 BET Awards

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

2023 BET Awards: The complete list of winners

By Sukii Osborne
  /  06.25.2023

Drake announces new album along with the release of his first book

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.25.2023

Patti LaBelle to deliver extraordinary Tina Turner tribute at the 2023 BET Awards

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.25.2023

Keyshia Cole makes "peace" with her mother's passing in new biopic

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.24.2023

Nick Cannon says he's pursuing a degree in child psychology

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.24.2023

Jussie Smollett is directing a new film amid appealing his hate crime hoax conviction

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.24.2023

Keyshia Cole opens up about her early music as she gears up for the release of 'Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story'

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.23.2023

Twitter users are scratching their heads as many attempt to figure out who's the 2023 BET Awards host

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.23.2023

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice deliver a snippet of "Barbie World" with Aqua ahead of its midnight release

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.22.2023

Barack Obama shuts down speculations on whether he reads, watches, and listens to his end-of-the-year lists

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.22.2023

Twitter users thank Ms. Jacky Oh’s friends for remembering her accomplishments in new podcast episode

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.22.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DC Young Fly thanks BET for an “amazing tribute” to late partner Ms. Jacky Oh

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.26.2023

Angela Bassett is finally set to receive an Oscar after a 30-year-plus Hollywood acting career

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

Angela Bassett speaks on Laurence Fishburne standing up for her on the set of 'What's Love Got to Do with It'

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

Muni Long acknowledged the WGA Strike at the 2023 BET Awards

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

2023 BET Awards: The complete list of winners

By Sukii Osborne
  /  06.25.2023

Drake announces new album along with the release of his first book

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.25.2023

Patti LaBelle to deliver extraordinary Tina Turner tribute at the 2023 BET Awards

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.25.2023

Keyshia Cole makes "peace" with her mother's passing in new biopic

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.24.2023

Nick Cannon says he's pursuing a degree in child psychology

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.24.2023

Jussie Smollett is directing a new film amid appealing his hate crime hoax conviction

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.24.2023

Keyshia Cole opens up about her early music as she gears up for the release of 'Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story'

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.23.2023

Twitter users are scratching their heads as many attempt to figure out who's the 2023 BET Awards host

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.23.2023

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice deliver a snippet of "Barbie World" with Aqua ahead of its midnight release

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.22.2023

Barack Obama shuts down speculations on whether he reads, watches, and listens to his end-of-the-year lists

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.22.2023

Twitter users thank Ms. Jacky Oh’s friends for remembering her accomplishments in new podcast episode

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.22.2023
View More

Trending
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
News

Family and friends to gather for Ms. Jacky Oh's final homegoing service in California

Last weekend, loved ones paid their respects to Ms. Jacky Oh in a service held in Atlanta.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
View More