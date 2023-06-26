This Wednesday (June 28), viewers can look forward to Miss Nikki Baby and LiAngelo Ball hitting up “The Jason Lee Show.”

Featuring guests like Cardi B, couple Blueface and Chrisean Rock, Blac Chyna, NLE Choppa, Yung Miami and more, the raw and uncut production has been going viral since its inception in January. With millions of views across streamers, it’s safe to say Lee has a hit on his hands! This week, REVOLT is dropping another must-watch episode, so get ready. Miss Nikki Baby and Ball will sit in the hot seat opposite the inquisitive host and as always, fans can expect a captivating conversation.

Today (June 26), REVOLT released the official trailer to get viewers ready for the chat. In the sneak peek, Miss Nikki Baby said she had no idea who Ball was initially, and he confirmed the same of meeting his now-girlfriend. Lee joked that he thought the Ball family was just the sponsor when he walked into their baby shower. The host then asked why they didn’t throw the festivities at a strip club. Watch up top!

“The Jason Lee Show” airs unfiltered conversations with today’s biggest stars. After the interviews, Lee closes out his episodes with a series of fun and “slightly messy” games, including “Smash or Pass,” “Tea in 20,” “DMs Unlocked,” “NightCap,” and “Erase the Shade.” The series adds on to REVOLT’s popular lineup of productions like “Caresha Please,” hosted by Yung Miami of the City Girls, and “Drink Champs,” hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.

Viewers can tune into new episodes of “The Jason Lee Show” every Tuesday on REVOLT’s TV channel at 10 p.m. ET as well as every Wednesday on the REVOLT website, YouTube and app at 5 p.m. ET. Don’t miss out on the latest episode with Miss Nikki Baby and LiAngelo Ball!