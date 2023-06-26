For its latest episode, “REVOLT Black News Weekly” examined how felony murder laws are being indiscriminately used to land young Black people in jail for decadeslong sentences. On Friday (June 23), global news anchor Mara S. Campo guided viewers through topics that also included a debate about the “new Black masculinity,” white corporations failing to deliver promised advertising dollars to Black media and more.

Imagine being charged with murder when prosecutors know very well that you didn’t actually kill anyone? Apparently, there is a felony murder law in 48 states, and a disproportionate amount of young Black people are reportedly being convicted for killings they didn’t physically commit.

In 2015, LaKeith Smith was just 15 years old when he learned he was facing murder charges. Smith and four friends broke into two unoccupied homes in Millbrook, AL. Smith ran when the police showed up. However, his friend A’Donte Washington was shot three times by officers and killed on the scene. While the cops were cleared, Smith and the three survivors, all juveniles, were charged with murder for their friend’s death. But as his friends took a plea deal, Smith took the case to trial.

“He was on the principal of ‘I didn’t do anything,’” said Leroy Maxwell, Jr., Smith’s lawyer. “He knew, ‘Yeah, find me guilty of burglary, I’ll plead to that. I’ll plead to theft of property, I did all that. But to plead guilty to killing my best friend?’ That just wasn’t something he was willing [to do], and he didn’t quite understand the nuances of the law.”

The all-white jury found Smith guilty and sentenced him to 65 years in a maximum security adult prison when he was 17. He didn’t have any violent crimes on his record. Felony murder laws allow prosecutors to charge anyone involved in a crime with murder if someone dies while that crime is happening, even if they weren’t involved with the killing. The sentences are extreme with some states having a minimum of 50 years, and authorities reportedly use the law to flip witnesses. Sadly, and not surprisingly, research has shown these laws penalize women and Black people disproportionately. Smith’s family continues to fight for his freedom.

On another front, “REVOLT Black News Weekly” took a look at the “new Black masculinity.” Recently, high-profile Black men have been seen celebrating non-traditional masculinity — like actor Jonathan Majors wearing a pink fur on the cover of Ebony magazine or rappers wearing nail polish. “Abbott Elementary” star Tyler James Williams made news when he took to Instagram to say he is not gay while also stating that being straight or homosexual doesn’t look a certain way. While some applauded this freedom, there were others who said it’s hurting Black men and the community.

Some critics have gone as far as to say there has been a deliberate feminization of Black men. “In today’s culture, we are pushing a more flamboyant, less masculine man, period,” said Antwan “Ish” Marby, a co-host on the popular “Joe Budden Podcast.” The infamous Dr. Umar has also stated, “That Black alpha male; socially, politically, militaristically, economically — he is a threat to white supremacy.”

A Pew Research Center study noted that typically, Black men are nearly twice as likely as white men to describe themselves as very masculine. “That stereotype came from survival,” said Jeff Gardere, a board-certified clinical psychologist. “Coming from slavery, what we had to be as people of color, and still be able to press on.” Gardere said traditionally, masculinity has deep roots in the Black community — Black men asserting their manhood in the face of extreme societal emasculation, whether that be via slavery, police brutality, or economic oppression.

However, hypermasculinity comes with shackles of its own. Gardere added, “I think in many ways it trapped us Black men because we certainly are more than just a one-dimensional character. Hypermasculinity can constrict the Black male to sort of [an] emotional functioning that may be unhealthy.”

Another topic “REVOLT Black News Weekly” covered was whether or not white corporations are trying to defund Black media since the ad dollars that were promised after the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020 seem to be drying up. A 2023 report by Ad Age found that corporate spending last year on Black-owned media totaled $880 million. Although this tripled the amount spent in 2020, it was less than 1.5 percent of total budgets, which is way short of the 5 percent that was reportedly promised in 2020. Despite Black culture’s massive influence, it appears the money isn’t adding up, and Black media isn’t being quiet about it.

More topics covered included REVOLT correspondent Kennedy Rue reporting on Gabrielle Union, as the actress spoke out about being stifled by sexism and racism. There was also an update on the case of Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matters founder Patrisse Cullors who died after being tased by police officers. Be sure to watch new episodes of “REVOLT Black News Weekly” every Friday at 5 p.m. ET via REVOLT’s app.