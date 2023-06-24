Jay Bloom and his son Sean are fortunate to be alive. The father-son duo was among the original passengers who paid to explore the ruins of the Titanic in the Titan submersible that imploded earlier in the week. The professional investor’s son explained to CNN’s Erin Burnett why he and his father backed out of the voyage weeks before the submersible descended into the Atlantic Ocean.
“I saw a lot of red flags. It was only meant for five people. I just did not think that it can survive going that low into the ocean,” explained Sean on Friday (June 23). “Ultimately, I ended up warning my dad about it, and he ended up agreeing with me.” The one-of-a-kind vessel has come under fire for its compact size and experimental materials since it disappeared on Sunday (June 18).
Jay further explained that he grew weary of the luxury underwater sightseeing trip when OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush visited him in an experimental two-seater aircraft he had built himself. Like the submersible, Rush also crafted the vessel. “I started to think about it. He’s coming in on a two-seater experimental plane to pitch me to go on a five-seater experimental sub that he has built down to the ocean floor to see the Titanic,” he said.
“He has a different risk appetite than I do,” continued Jay. “I’m a pilot. I have my helicopter pilot’s license. I would not get into an experimental aircraft. All I could see when I saw that father and son was myself and my son. That could’ve been us.” The Blooms’ tickets ultimately went to father and son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood. The Dawoods, along with Rush, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, were presumed dead on Thursday (June 22) after debris and parts of the vessel were located. Authorities believed it imploded not long after the Titan craft lost contact with its land side host.
