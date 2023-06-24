Keyshia Cole is baring her soul in her biopic Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story, which airs tonight (June 24) on Lifetime. The film recollects Cole’s rise to fame and the personal hardships she endured, including vulnerable moments shared between the singer and her later mother, Frankie Lons. The songstress portrays herself in the project, while veteran actress Debbi Morgan plays Lons.
“This is like my way of making peace with a lot of things,” she told People on Friday (June 23). “I was able to relive those moments and make peace with it all. That was my goal.” As previously reported by REVOLT, Cole’s mother passed away after celebrating her 61st birthday on July 18, 2021. A coroner’s report obtained by TMZ later confirmed that her death was the result of an accidental drug overdose. Prior to the tragedy, Lons had suffered from addiction for decades, with some of her challenges playing out before millions of viewers on reality shows like “Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is” and “Frankie & Neffe.”
While the enigmatic personality never shied away from being her authentic self in front of the cameras, Cole told the outlet she was still hesitant to rehash those darker memories. “Part of me was like, ‘I don’t want to show her in that way.’ But she had fans as well, and I thought it would be kind of selfish at this point,” said the “Heaven Sent” vocalist. “And there’s a lot of great things about my mom that they have never seen. She was always joking or always going crazy, one or the other.”
In the end, Cole said the film helped her find peace. “A lot of the moments felt like she [Lons] was there,” she said. “I felt I was able to tell my mom goodbye because I didn’t get to tell my mom goodbye. In an eerie way, I was able to speak with my mom. Maybe she could hear it.” Next Friday (June 30), the “Love” artist is slated to release a new record inspired by her mother.
