S7 E18 | Lost Boyz
S7 E18 | Lost Boyz

03:51:41
Drink Champs
By REVOLT
  05.20.2023

On this all-new episode of “Drink Champs,” Lost Boyz come through to discuss their journey in the music industry, the tragic story behind their hit song “Renee,” fond memories of The Notorious B.I.G., and much more. Watch!

