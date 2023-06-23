Photo: Adam Berry / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.23.2023

Lizzo is using her platform and growing fortune to give back to Black-led companies in honor of Juneteenth.

On Monday (June 19), many celebrated the anniversary of Union soldiers notifying Black people in Confederate territories in Galveston, Texas that they were free from slavery. Lizzo honored the historical moment with a post and an announcement. In her first tweet, Lizzo posed as a pageant contestant, wearing a sash that read “Miss Black America.” “Happy Juneteenth. This is a celebration of Black liberation,” the Texas native wrote on Twitter.

As part of her follow-up post, the “Special” performer revealed plans for her annual holiday giveback to the community. “This year, for my Juneteenth GiveBack, I’m giving $50,000 a day to Black-led organizations and businesses. This year we shine a spotlight on our Trans family — because we ain’t free until we [are] all free. Go to http://lizzolovesyou.com and learn more about how you can win a trip to Japan to see me — and giveback Black,” she shared.

As the Grammy Award winner began gifting selected companies with $50,000, one Twitter user questioned the lack of media coverage on Lizzo’s initiative. “Lizzo is doing Juneteenth giveaways, and I haven’t seen a media outlet report on it yet,” the person wrote. “I could have missed it, but I think this is a story worthy [of] reporting!”

The multitalented 34-year-old retweeted the user’s post and replied, “I appreciate you! Even if five people discover and support these amazing Black-led organizations, then I’ve done my job.”

Since the start of her fourth Juneteenth giveaway, Lizzo has awarded funds to the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, Black Girls Smile, the Sphinx Organization, and the Sasha Be Fluting Scholarship at the University of Houston. Outside of community work, Lizzo continues to inspire fans with her unique voice, as she is set to co-headline JAY-Z’s Made In America Festival with SZA in September.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Lizzo
Pop
R&B

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Victoria Monét unlocks her inner animalistic side as she announces the release date for 'JAGUAR II'

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.23.2023

Twitter users are scratching their heads as many attempt to figure out who's the 2023 BET Awards host

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.23.2023

Web3 | NFT tickets will change the way we experience music festivals forever

By Ashley France
  /  06.23.2023

Barack Obama shuts down speculations on whether he reads, watches, and listens to his end-of-the-year lists

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.22.2023

Babyface says he was "blown away" by SZA's vocals and crowns her a musical genius

By Tabie Germain
  /  06.22.2023

Yung Bleu announces the "Love Scars Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.22.2023

H.E.R. leaves a Spotify performance in France and puts on another show while grabbing dinner

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.21.2023

Tour Tales | Emotional Oranges have gone above and beyond to put on awesome shows for their fans

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.20.2023

Jazmine Sullivan's Leimert Park Juneteenth performance canceled after stampede reportedly breaks out

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.20.2023

Coco Jones collaborates with Black musicians you need to know for "The Link Up" season 2

By Kwasi Boadi
  /  06.19.2023

Travis Scott teases collab with SZA for upcoming ‘Utopia’ album

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.19.2023

Items from Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s former home reportedly hit eBay for big bucks

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.19.2023

Chlöe Bailey tapped to perform Tina Turner tribute at CNN’s Juneteenth concert

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.19.2023

Beyoncé celebrates Juneteenth in new Instagram post

By Jon Powell
  /  06.19.2023

SZA counts her blessings in tweets addressing haters who doubted her success

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Victoria Monét unlocks her inner animalistic side as she announces the release date for 'JAGUAR II'

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.23.2023

Twitter users are scratching their heads as many attempt to figure out who's the 2023 BET Awards host

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.23.2023

Web3 | NFT tickets will change the way we experience music festivals forever

By Ashley France
  /  06.23.2023

Barack Obama shuts down speculations on whether he reads, watches, and listens to his end-of-the-year lists

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.22.2023

Babyface says he was "blown away" by SZA's vocals and crowns her a musical genius

By Tabie Germain
  /  06.22.2023

Yung Bleu announces the "Love Scars Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.22.2023

H.E.R. leaves a Spotify performance in France and puts on another show while grabbing dinner

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.21.2023

Tour Tales | Emotional Oranges have gone above and beyond to put on awesome shows for their fans

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.20.2023

Jazmine Sullivan's Leimert Park Juneteenth performance canceled after stampede reportedly breaks out

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.20.2023

Coco Jones collaborates with Black musicians you need to know for "The Link Up" season 2

By Kwasi Boadi
  /  06.19.2023

Travis Scott teases collab with SZA for upcoming ‘Utopia’ album

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.19.2023

Items from Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s former home reportedly hit eBay for big bucks

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.19.2023

Chlöe Bailey tapped to perform Tina Turner tribute at CNN’s Juneteenth concert

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.19.2023

Beyoncé celebrates Juneteenth in new Instagram post

By Jon Powell
  /  06.19.2023

SZA counts her blessings in tweets addressing haters who doubted her success

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023
View More

Trending
News

Family and friends to gather for Ms. Jacky Oh's final homegoing service in California

Last weekend, loved ones paid their respects to Ms. Jacky Oh in a service held in Atlanta.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
View More