Lizzo is using her platform and growing fortune to give back to Black-led companies in honor of Juneteenth.

On Monday (June 19), many celebrated the anniversary of Union soldiers notifying Black people in Confederate territories in Galveston, Texas that they were free from slavery. Lizzo honored the historical moment with a post and an announcement. In her first tweet, Lizzo posed as a pageant contestant, wearing a sash that read “Miss Black America.” “Happy Juneteenth. This is a celebration of Black liberation,” the Texas native wrote on Twitter.

As part of her follow-up post, the “Special” performer revealed plans for her annual holiday giveback to the community. “This year, for my Juneteenth GiveBack, I’m giving $50,000 a day to Black-led organizations and businesses. This year we shine a spotlight on our Trans family — because we ain’t free until we [are] all free. Go to http://lizzolovesyou.com and learn more about how you can win a trip to Japan to see me — and giveback Black,” she shared.

As the Grammy Award winner began gifting selected companies with $50,000, one Twitter user questioned the lack of media coverage on Lizzo’s initiative. “Lizzo is doing Juneteenth giveaways, and I haven’t seen a media outlet report on it yet,” the person wrote. “I could have missed it, but I think this is a story worthy [of] reporting!”

The multitalented 34-year-old retweeted the user’s post and replied, “I appreciate you! Even if five people discover and support these amazing Black-led organizations, then I’ve done my job.”

Since the start of her fourth Juneteenth giveaway, Lizzo has awarded funds to the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, Black Girls Smile, the Sphinx Organization, and the Sasha Be Fluting Scholarship at the University of Houston. Outside of community work, Lizzo continues to inspire fans with her unique voice, as she is set to co-headline JAY-Z’s Made In America Festival with SZA in September.