On the latest episode of “Making The Boss,” powered by the REVOLT Podcast Network, host Isha Thorpe chopped it up with “the entrepreneur’s entrepreneur” Dre London. On the show, the businessman talked about an array of topics such as discovering Post Malone, his Jamaican upbringing in England, career mistakes that he’s learned from, and his brand-new tequila called Don Londres.

Unsurprisingly, London has faced his share of adversity as a Black man in the spirits space, which doesn’t have many people who look like him. But, this just fuels his drive to succeed in this new territory even more. “People that look like me have never been in this position before this business,” he shared. “Where I come from, we’ve never had a chance to be in this kind of position before. I’m trying to change it for the next generation, for the next Dre London, or the next person that looks like me that wants to be able to enter this space.”

He continued, “When you look back at alcohol – Jim Bean, Jack Daniels – all these people’s names, we don’t know these guys. These guys were around 100 years ago making this alcohol. They’ve been around since alcohol wasn’t even allowed. Since… prohibition…

“I’m meeting families who’ve owned liquor stores for over 80 years – passed down from generation to generation. Distributors that’s in the business for over 100 years and their families. So, now I feel like, I want to be able – no, I don’t feel like – I’m doing this for a bigger purpose bigger than me.”

London added, “My kids’ kids’ kids should be able to live off of what we’re doing today and what we’re doing in changing the world today. Changing what it used to look like yesterday. I’m a part of that. This is more than just a tequila. This is bigger. This is more about legacy. This is about generation changing. This is about the real why.”

The entrepreneur also discussed the satisfaction he feels when white men in the space taste this tequila in meetings and he sees their faces change when they realize that he – and his brand — are the real deal from first sip.

Elsewhere in the conversation, London also dropped a reveal that he’s kept under wraps for years. Apparently, he’s been working on some major “exciting” real estate moves that we’ll be learning more about in the near future.

Check out Dre London’s full “Making The Boss” episode here.