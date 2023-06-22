Photo: Chad Baker/Jason Reed/Ryan McVay via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.22.2023

A Black female graduate is speaking out after a video began circulating of an incident involving her and another lady during a graduation ceremony.

Recently, a clip emerged on TikTok of the encounter, showing the graduate tussling with a white woman over the mic before gaining possession of it. “You didn’t let me get my moment, so I wanna say my name is [Kadia Iman], and I am graduating today,” Iman said. She turned to the unidentified lady and continued, “I don’t like how you snatched the mic out of my hand. So today is going to be all about me.”

Iman then dropped the mic on the ground and walked away. After the video made its way online, the graduate made a separate clip detailing what occurred from her standpoint.

@kadiaimantv

@tiktok you are racist stop removing mt video i am a black woman speaking from being silences … why take my video down ( full story on my page )

♬ original sound – kadiaimantv

“So here’s my storytime,” she began the video. “Basically… I was walking on, and we had to announce our names and say our names before we got on the stage. So, I was saying my name… My name is long, obviously. I have like three syllables in my name. So I didn’t even get to finish saying my name, and then the people that went before me and everything, they all got to say their names, their majors, and even extras. And me and another girl noticed that she was pulling the mic. She was pulling the mic down super fast for some Black people.”

@kadiaimantv

Replying to @mochabankz2.0

♬ original sound – kadiaimantv

Iman stated that what the woman did at the ceremony to her was wrong. “I don’t wanna be that person, but that was the tea… I just couldn’t let that happen. ‘Cause I just feel like I worked so hard to graduate and went through so much s**t to graduate. I just felt like I had to reclaim my moment. I’m sorry, like, I’m not a problematic person. I don’t wanna ruin no one’s day. I don’t wanna violate anybody, but that’s what she did. She didn’t even let me finish speaking,” Iman mentioned. “[The lady] put the mic down and cut me off. And that was the only time I was able to speak.”

Education

