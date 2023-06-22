On today’s (June 22) episode of “Big Facts,” Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade held a conversation with Detroit emcee Peezy, also known as Ghetto. Offering interesting perspectives and debatable dialogue, the discussion briefly shed light on how Peezy came up in the game, his outlook on how music affects the youth, and his goals to become a CEO.

One-seventh of M-Town’s Team Eastside, Peezy started his rap career in 2006 with groupmates. Now journeying solo, his single “2 Million Up” is on its way to Gold status. “It feels good because it’s been a long time coming,” admitted the father of two. Although music was the staple of his financial gain over the years, the “Hustler Vs. Scammer” rapper explained that he was never into his craft for money, but for respect. “I just want to be mentioned,” Peezy noted. The artist has reached a pivotal point in his career, as he is mentioned in conversations about Detroit’s greatest rappers, performing at more festivals, and gaining more radio play.

Although no longer a Detroit resident, Peezy spoke highly of his hometown, mentioning that it’s a great place to be and do business. On the other hand, he added that the D is “smokey” for those involved in disagreements. Peezy considers the youth and the shift in music to be the cause of climate change in the streets. “Them young n**gas, everybody got they own money, so nobody can control them. Can’t nobody do nothing for them,” he said of the Detroit youth. Having grown up in the ’90s, Peezy was raised on music that idolized hustling and getting money, whereas Gen Z grew up on artistry that promoted gun violence and drugs, he noted. “Music changed. It used to always motivate the street to get money,” he recalled. “The streets changed. It used to be about money. It ain’t about that no more; it’s about getting your lick back,” the budding soloist continued.

Moreover, outside of his native stomping grounds, he showed love to cities like Philadelphia, Baltimore, Cali, Milwaukee, St. Louis, Chicago, and more, naming Milwaukee and California as the top two that can recite his lyrics word for word.

At the peak of his solo artistry, Peezy had to serve 18 months for racketeering conspiracy charges. His time in jail and a dangerous home invasion forced him to recenter and refocus his life and career. Although he didn’t go into detail about the home invasion that happened two years ago, he did show gratitude for being alive. “By the grace of God, I made it out of that situation. It was stressful because I didn’t know where it came from — it was a real stressful process of elimination,” he admitted to the “Big Facts” team about overcoming the occurrence.

Furthermore, the crew dove into his relationship with Ghazi Shami, the CEO and founder of the Empire Distribution record label. Peezy shared fond remarks of the superproducer, mentioning that if he’d been signed to a major label, he probably wouldn’t have even come across its owner on a personal level. “I love Ghazi because we can communicate with each other. We don’t argue about money. I know all my business. I’m comfortable with that,” Peezy expressed.

As for what’s next for the star, there was discussion about possibly wanting to be married, honing in on his goal to become a CEO, and possibly trying his hand at film. If you liked the recap of this week’s “Big Facts,” make sure you stay tuned in for new episodes every week. Also, don’t forget to watch the latest show here.