Earlier this month, Doe Boy surprised his fans with his latest body of work, BEEZY, a 16-song effort with additional features from Babyface Ray, Lil Yachty, Don Toliver, Future, DaBaby, Lola Brooke, EST Gee, and more. On Tuesday (June 20), the Cleveland star dropped off a visual for “RHUDE BOY,” which serves as the project’s opener. The BWheezy-produced cut borrows inspiration from Shyne’s “Bad Boyz” by utilizing a sample of Grace Jones’ “Nightclubbing,” all of which creates the perfect environment for Doe Boy’s hard-hitting subject matter.

“Now tell me who want the smoke with us, body for body, we shoot at faces, you can’t go toe to toe with us, opps see that minivan slidin’, they know what’s up, got them p**sy n**gas duckin’ down ’cause they know it’s up, all my youngins savage, no, we do not give no f**k, 40 hit him, felt like he got hit by a tow truck, bullets hit his body and he died, ain’t had no luck, plug tried to front me, I ran off like, ‘I owe what?'”

The accompanying clip is directed by Fast Life Productions and brings viewers to South Jamaica, Queens. While there, Doe Boy hangs with his crew in different locations while enjoying street cuisine and a bottle of DeLeón Tequila.

In a past interview for REVOLT’s “Studio Sessions,” the Freebandz general spoke on his ideal setting for creating music. “If liquor is there, it’s up. That’s all I need,” he stated. “I also like being by myself. I like being with myself, my engineer, and maybe one other person. That way, I don’t have to think about anybody’s opinion, and I can focus on what I want to say. That’s when I be doing my deep songs and tapping into what I’m feeling.”

Press play on “RHUDE BOY” below.