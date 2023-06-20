This Friday (June 23), Big Freedia will unveil her new LP, Central City, a 16-song effort with contributions from Ciara, Kamaiyah, Kelly Price, Faith Evans, and more. On Monday (June 19), the New Orleans star liberated a new single from the forthcoming release titled “El Niño,” a collaboration alongside Lil Wayne and Boyfriend. As she explained via press release, the track is centered around overcoming adversity.
“El Niño is about going hard in any storms that come in your life and conquering them!” Freedia said. “It’s one of my favorite songs on this record. It features my longtime collaborator Boyfriend and it’s also my first collab with Lil Wayne, who I’ve wanted to work with for a long time. We put it down for our city, and this song is gonna have everyone blowin’ down!”
Central City will follow the 2021 EP Big Diva Energy, which consisted of six cuts and assists from Jake Shears, Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph, Soaky Siren, Tank and The Bangas, Marc Rebillet, and Jax. Since then, she’s appeared on singles like Beyoncé’s “BREAK MY SOUL,” P**sy Riot’s “POOF B**CH,” and Slayyyter’s “Stupid Boy.”
Check out Big Freedia, Lil Wayne, and Boyfriend’s “El Niño” below, along with the full tracklisting for Central City. In related news, the bounce veteran will be heading out on a U.S. tour in support of the album. You can find the full schedule for that here.
Central City tracklist:
- “Central City Freestyle”
- “Big Time” feat. Kamaiyah
- “Throw It Back”
- “Motivate Ya” feat. Kelly Price
- “Pop That”
- “Bigfoot”
- “El Niño” feat. Lil Wayne and Boyfriend
- “$100 Bill” feat. Ciara
- “Pepto Interlude”
- “Booty Like A Drummer”
- “You Already Know” feat. Sonyae
- “B**ch You Want” feat. Faith Evans
- “Life Lessons”
- “NOLA Babies”
- “Gin In My System”
- “Voodoo Magic” feat. The Soul Rebels
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Key Glock unveils new video for "Presidential Rolex"
Gunna drops off new visual for "idk nomore"
Gunna unveils new video for "i was just thinking"
Texas legend Big Pokey dies after collapsing onstage
Trending
Family and friends to gather for Ms. Jacky Oh's final homegoing service in California
Last weekend, loved ones paid their respects to Ms. Jacky Oh in a service held in Atlanta.
Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'
“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”
Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2
Ms. Jacky Oh’s lip gloss line sees posthumous boost in sales
Products from Ms. Jacky Oh’s J Nova Collection are selling out as friends reportedly join in to ship out orders.