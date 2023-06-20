Photo: Erika Goldring/Contributor via Getty Images, Scott Dudelson/Contributor via Getty Images, and Erika Goldring/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  06.20.2023

This Friday (June 23), Big Freedia will unveil her new LP, Central City, a 16-song effort with contributions from Ciara, Kamaiyah, Kelly Price, Faith Evans, and more. On Monday (June 19), the New Orleans star liberated a new single from the forthcoming release titled “El Niño,” a collaboration alongside Lil Wayne and Boyfriend. As she explained via press release, the track is centered around overcoming adversity.

“El Niño is about going hard in any storms that come in your life and conquering them!” Freedia said. “It’s one of my favorite songs on this record. It features my longtime collaborator Boyfriend and it’s also my first collab with Lil Wayne, who I’ve wanted to work with for a long time. We put it down for our city, and this song is gonna have everyone blowin’ down!”

Central City will follow the 2021 EP Big Diva Energy, which consisted of six cuts and assists from Jake Shears, Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph, Soaky Siren, Tank and The Bangas, Marc Rebillet, and Jax. Since then, she’s appeared on singles like Beyoncé’s “BREAK MY SOUL,” P**sy Riot’s “POOF B**CH,” and Slayyyter’s “Stupid Boy.”

Check out Big Freedia, Lil Wayne, and Boyfriend’s “El Niño” below, along with the full tracklisting for Central City. In related news, the bounce veteran will be heading out on a U.S. tour in support of the album. You can find the full schedule for that here.

Central City tracklist:

  1. “Central City Freestyle”
  2. “Big Time” feat. Kamaiyah
  3. “Throw It Back”
  4. “Motivate Ya” feat. Kelly Price
  5. “Pop That”
  6. “Bigfoot”
  7. “El Niño” feat. Lil Wayne and Boyfriend
  8. “$100 Bill” feat. Ciara
  9. “Pepto Interlude”
  10. “Booty Like A Drummer”
  11. “You Already Know” feat. Sonyae
  12. “B**ch You Want” feat. Faith Evans
  13. “Life Lessons”
  14. “NOLA Babies”
  15. “Gin In My System”
  16. “Voodoo Magic” feat. The Soul Rebels
