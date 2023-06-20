Photo: Stewart Cook / Contributor via Getty Images
By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.20.2023

Jazmine Sullivan was forced to cancel her headlining set at Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival last night (June 19) after a stampede reportedly broke out, leaving hundreds of people disappointed.

Although the reasoning behind the sudden cancellation has not been confirmed, FOX 3 Now noted that there were reports of a possible shooting right before Sullivan’s performance, which was supposed to start at 8:15 p.m. Concerned for the safety of her fans, the Grammy Award-winning singer urged them to leave the area and offered prayers for their well-being. She shared this message on her Instagram Story: “I hope everyone made it home to their loved ones tonight! I’m so disappointed we couldn’t come together and celebrate Juneteenth! If you’re still at the park, please leave. The show is canceled,” and she concluded with a crying emoji. Rappers Wale and Too $hort were also on the lineup before the disturbance took place.

The festival, which celebrates Black culture and community, was hosted by Amazon Music Live and took place in Leimert Park, a historic South Los Angeles neighborhood. It began at noon and was free of charge for all attendees. According to their official website, there were about 300 Black-owned vendors, three main stages, two DJs stages, and one spoken word stage, amongst many other activities. “It is not just a market, but a curated experience featuring great food, drinks, music, art and culture, networking opportunities, and the best energy,” an excerpt on the website reads.

The annual event was put together several years ago. “In 2018, a few dedicated creatives came together to put on the first-ever Leimert Park Rising: Juneteenth Celebration. True to the essence of Leimert Park, this event celebrated Black freedom by honoring the ancestors and our community through art, music, food, and education,” the site adds.

 

A post shared by Rotation on Amazon Music (@rotation)

