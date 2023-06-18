Photo: David M. Benett / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.18.2023

The future of the fictional empire of Wakanda is already written, at least in comic book form. Less than a year has gone by since actress Letitia Wright starred in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but she already has her eyes on what the future may hold for the franchise.

In a new interview with People, Wright said she would “like to be hopeful” that her character, Shuri, still has a storyline that can be explored in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The British-born actress noted, “Comic books reveal a lot” about the possibilities of her return.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the long-anticipated follow-up to the 2018 box office hit Black Panther, was released in November 2022. As most people are aware, the film was tasked with tackling the untimely passing of its titular character, who was portrayed by the late actor Chadwick Boseman. He passed away in August 2020 after a private, yearslong battle with cancer. He was 43 years old.

With King T’Challa no longer on the throne and his mother, Queen Ramonda, passing in the sequel, Shuri was left to oversee the technologically advanced kingdom. Throughout the film, viewers watched as she grappled with her brother’s death. In the end, while searching for closure, she learned that he fathered a son named Toussaint, leaving options for the Black Panther’s storyline to continue.

“The way we end, it definitely shows that this character is going to go on a healing journey,” Wright told the publication about Shuri. “She has responsibilities as an auntie, and as someone who is one of the last remaining members of the royal family. That’s, unfortunately, just something that she’s dealing with.” In a June 12 interview with Inverse, Wright described working on the hugely successful films as a “big journey.” And while fans may be eager to continue on with the story, for now, there are no official plans for a third installment in the franchise.

