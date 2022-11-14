Last week, Letitia Wright was featured in Variety‘s latest cover story alongside Ryan Coogler and Angela Bassett in support of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the interview, she opened up about the injuries she experienced that temporarily halted filming. As it was revealed by producer Nate Moore, an accident took place as a result of a “biscuit rig,” a camera platform used during Wright’s motorcycle scene: “It clipped a median and sheared the bike off, and it tumbled.”

Wright, who suffered a fractured shoulder and a concussion as a result, stated that she continues to work through the issue and is thankful for the help that she received:

“I’m still processing it… I’m still working through it in therapy. It was really traumatic… I had great, great, great medical support, great patience… I’m just extremely proud of myself. I’m extremely proud of Ryan, of the team, for just the resilience — overcoming adversities every step of the way. When I finished filming, I cried like a little baby.”

Coogler also gave his thoughts on the actor’s injuries, which still affects him when he speaks on it to this day:

“It was about how you can imagine. I mean, I love these actors. That’s me and Chad’s little sister. Imagine getting that call that your little sister’s hurt. It’s the f**king worst thing in the world.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, filming on Wakanda Forever resumed in January. Debuting in theaters worldwide over the weekend (Nov. 11), the movie has already collected $330 million globally, $180 million of that in North America alone. That makes the Marvel-backed release the highest-grossing for November, beating out the previous record of $158 million domestically set by 2013’s The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. You can check out Variety‘s entire feature here.