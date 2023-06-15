DJ Khaled seemingly had a bit too much fun on vacation earlier this week. The famed superproducer has been letting fans into his world while he enjoys fun in the sun in Turks and Caicos. In a recent upload, the 47-year-old wiped out while surfing and sustained injuries after landing pretty hard on his board.

It was all fun and games when Khaled first shared the blooper to social media, but as the week went on, the “I’m So Hood” hitmaker noticed he was experiencing discomfort while trying to play golf, a sport he claimed to practice daily. He tried to power through, but as the aches continued, he decided to seek the opinion of a medical professional. “I’m just hoping [it’s] just a bruised muscle or just a bruise. I just want to make sure the bone ain’t broken because I’ve been up 48 hours, and I haven’t slept,” he confessed.

His behind-the-scenes trip to the physician’s office continued: “The doctor said I got a big, real bad bruise. They said on the bone, they’ve seen a little line on one of the bones. They’re not sure if it’s a fracture, so I’m gonna double check. I do need to rest it up, but I have to play golf. For a lot of reasons — for my mind, for my peace.” Khaled is gearing up for his inaugural We The Best Foundation Golf Classic, which takes place on July 20. Last month, he landed the cover of Golf Digest. During the interview, the Grammy winner told the publication, “If the weather’s beautiful, I jump out on my balcony and scream, ‘Let’s go golfing!’”

It appears Khaled’s doctor has given him the all-clear because he’s back on the ‘Gram enjoying his tropical trip. Today (June 15), he posted a sweet video floating in the water with his wife, Nicole Tuck. He also celebrated the six-year anniversary of “Wild Thoughts,” his chart-topping collab with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller. “My goal is [to] always give the world timeless anthems,” he captioned the post.