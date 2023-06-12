It’s that time again, so get excited! This Wednesday (June 14), viewers can look forward to Keke Palmer hitting up “The Jason Lee Show.”

Featuring guests like Cardi B, couple Blueface and Chrisean Rock, Blac Chyna, NLE Choppa, Yung Miami and more, the raw and uncut production has been going viral since its inception in January. With millions of views across streamers, it’s safe to say Lee has a hit on his hands! This week, REVOLT is dropping another must-watch episode, so get ready. Palmer will sit in the hot seat opposite the inquisitive host and as always, fans can expect a very entertaining conversation.

Today (June 12), REVOLT released the official trailer to get viewers ready for the chat. In the sneak peek, Keke Palmer got candid about bagging her beau and the father of her child, Darius Jackson. Like the Big Boss she is, the entertainer revealed she went after what she wanted. “Ain’t nobody coming up to me. I’m intimidating,” she noted. After giggling at Lee’s line of questioning, Palmer conceded to his statement that she is “a gay man in a Black woman’s body.” Watch up top!

“The Jason Lee Show” airs unfiltered conversations with today’s biggest stars. After the interviews, Lee closes out his episodes with a series of fun and “slightly messy” games, including “Smash or Pass,” “Tea in 20,” “DMs Unlocked,” “NightCap,” and “Erase the Shade.” The series adds on to REVOLT’s popular lineup of productions like “Caresha Please,” hosted by Yung Miami of the City Girls, and “Drink Champs,” hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.

Viewers can tune into new episodes of “The Jason Lee Show” every Tuesday on REVOLT’s TV channel at 10 p.m. ET as well as every Wednesday on the REVOLT website, YouTube and app at 5 p.m. ET. Don’t miss out on the latest episode with Keke Palmer!