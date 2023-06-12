Today (June 12) marks seven years since the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida. On that fateful evening, a gunman entered the LGBTQ-friendly event space and opened fire. Forty-nine lives were lost that night, and another 53 people were injured.

On June 12, 2016, 29-year-old Omar Mateen became a mass murderer. He was killed by an Orlando SWAT team after a three-hour standoff with police. Today, survivors, community members and individuals throughout the world remember those who were ambushed and gunned down in one of the worst tragedies America has ever seen. Central Florida congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost referred to the shooter’s actions as “senseless gun violence, armed bigotry, hate [and] homophobia.” Others, such as the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Senate, remembered the victims.

Seven years ago, we went to Pulse Nightclub — our refuge. The place we danced with abandon. Sang til we lost our voices. Lived without hesitation. Then, with over 110 rounds from an assault rifle, a man filled with hate tore it apart. Drew and Juan never made it home. pic.twitter.com/3pTdGa02wp — Brandon Wolf (@bjoewolf) June 12, 2023

Pulse nightclub, which remains open, also shared a social media tribute for the patrons killed that night. “Leading up to [the] June 12 Annual Remembrance Ceremony, we will honor each of our 49 angels every hour to mark seven years since the tragedy at Pulse nightclub. We will never forget,” the business tweeted over the weekend. “A U.S. Army Reserve captain, Antonio selflessly served his country and was known for his smile and kindness,” the bar tweeted with a photo of one of the fallen. “A longtime employee at OneBlood donation center, Rodolfo was passionate about helping others and providing for his family,” they captioned another image.

Brandon Wolf was there when the shooting happened and lost two of his closest friends in the targeted attack. “Seven years ago, we went to Pulse Nightclub — our refuge. The place we danced with abandon. Sang ‘til we lost our voices. Lived without hesitation. Then, with over 110 rounds from an assault rifle, a man filled with hate tore it apart. Drew and Juan never made it home,” the survivor wrote in a thread mourning the loss and sharing photos of the trio together.

Leading up to June 12th Annual Remembrance Ceremony, we will honor each of our 49 Angels every hour to mark seven years since the tragedy at Pulse nightclub. We will never forget. #WeWillNotLetHateWin pic.twitter.com/YMruHow0Sd — Pulse Orlando (@pulseorlando) June 10, 2023

A U.S. Army Reserve captain, Antonio selflessly served his country and was known for his smile and kindness. pic.twitter.com/18YU6QOvWN — Pulse Orlando (@pulseorlando) June 12, 2023

Today, we remember the 49 victims that tragically lost their lives at Pulse nightclub on June 12, 2016. We join the LGBTQ+ community in honoring those victims by spreading love, kindness and compassion throughout the Central Florida community. #OrlandoUnited 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/aC4SPDpnMD — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) June 12, 2023

A longtime employee at OneBlood donation center, Rodolfo was passionate about helping others and providing for his family. pic.twitter.com/VT1Q0nmkUt — Pulse Orlando (@pulseorlando) June 12, 2023

Seven years ago today, our nation suffered what was then the deadliest mass shooting in American history. Forty-nine people, predominantly Latino LGBTQI+ people, lost their lives in a senseless act of gun violence. Today, on Pulse Remembrance Day, Jill and I pray for the… — President Biden (@POTUS) June 12, 2023

During Pride Month, what should be a time of celebration, we once again pause to reflect on the deadliest attack on the LGBTQI+ community in our nation’s history. Seven years ago, 49 innocent people were murdered at Pulse nightclub in a mass shooting carried out with a weapon of… — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 12, 2023

Always known to help others and be a beacon of positivity, Oscar had recently purchased a home with his partner Simon Carrillo. pic.twitter.com/HnfSfnVOLT — Pulse Orlando (@pulseorlando) June 12, 2023

Today we remember and honor the innocent lives lost in the horrific act of terrorism against the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida. pic.twitter.com/5T95749Y25 — Florida Senate (@FLSenate) June 12, 2023