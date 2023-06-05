Today (June 5) would have been the 30th birthdays of Breonna Taylor and Tyre Nichols. Instead, social media users continue to grieve after both were killed at the hands of police.

As previously reported by REVOLT, on March 13, 2020, Taylor was asleep in her Louisville, Kentucky apartment when she was shot and killed by officers during a botched no-knock raid. At just 26 years old, the young woman dedicated her life to helping others and worked as a full-time emergency room technician. On Jan. 7, Nichols, 29, stopped at a park near his parents’ Memphis home to take photos of the sunset. As he left, he was ambushed and beaten by a group of police officers during a traffic stop and later died as a result of his injuries.

It is absolutely crazy that these poor souls share a birthday. I pray for there families today and hope we will one day value black lives. — Samuel Wilcher (@FMSammy) June 5, 2023

The community is making sure their lives are remembered and their deaths were not in vain. “Today, Breonna Taylor would’ve turned 30 years old. Breonna was unjustly killed in her home, and her death sparked a movement for racial justice. Breonna will forever be remembered for emboldening our community to fight for the justice she deserves. Rest in power, Bre,” civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump tweeted. In a separate post, he wrote, “Tyre Nichols would’ve turned 30 years old today. Instead, this young father was beaten to death by police. The death of Tyre should serve as a wake-up call for everyone in this country. We will NOT accept the unfair treatment of Black men by police anymore. Justice for Tyre.”

“It is absolutely crazy that these poor souls share a birthday. I pray for [their] families today and hope we will one day value Black lives,” one user tweeted. Until Freedom, a national social justice organization, will hold a conference today to honor Taylor in Jefferson Square Park. Memphis officials will host a citywide bash in memory of the slain man. According to WREG 3, in addition to live music, food trucks, poetry, and more, Front Street will be blocked off and turned into a skate park to pay tribute to one of his favorite hobbies. The event starts at 6 p.m. local time.

Same birthday as Tyre Nichols 🖤 — stacy⚜️⚜️ (@saints_Diva) June 5, 2023

Happy heavenly birthday 🎂🎉 — GIGI ( My granddaughter Paige calls me Gigi) (@reneebraxton59) June 5, 2023

Tyre Nichols would’ve turned 30-yo today. Instead, this young father was beaten to death by police. The death of Tyre should serve as a wake-up call for everyone in this country — we will NOT accept the unfair treatment of Black men by police anymore. Justice for Tyre. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/8f1kIHgB24 — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) June 5, 2023

30. That’s how old Breonna Taylor and Tyre Nichols should be today. They should’ve had cookouts with their families this weekend. Celebrating. Their lives mattered. Rest In Power. pic.twitter.com/mJOjfYFo8L — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) June 5, 2023

It’s Breonna Taylor and Tyre Nichols birthday. They’d have both been turning 30 today 💐💔 pic.twitter.com/huSk8gjdyA — Socialist Planning Beyond Capitalism (@beyond_capital) June 5, 2023

On what would have been Breonna Taylor’s 30th birthday, local and national activists are launching a campaign against AG Daniel Cameron’s gubernatorial run — in part due to his “incompetence and mishandling” of Taylor’s case. #kygov pic.twitter.com/R6EJ0W0zdt — olivia krauth (@oliviakrauth) June 5, 2023

during the 2020 vmas, the weeknd took advantage of the spotlight he had and lent his voice to demand justice for the murders of jacob blake and breonna taylor, this tweet is to remember this moment and applaud the courage that abel had.pic.twitter.com/kDl6WZZ32W — ໊ (@mmriahcarey) May 30, 2023

She and Tyre Nichols were both born on this day 30 years ago💔 — Katrina M Shipley (@KatrinaMartling) June 4, 2023

On June 5th, Tyre Nichols would have been 30 years old. Join his family, friends & me at a free city-wide birthday bash to remember and celebrate a man whose life was unjustly cut short. pic.twitter.com/wLNAsKhQu3 — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) May 30, 2023

Today marks Breonna Taylor's 30th birthday. Alongside Breonna's family and our Louisville community, we celebrate the bright, caring, and funny person she was. Breonna Taylor should be alive to celebrate this birthday, and my heart is with her family and loved ones. — Rep. Morgan McGarvey (@RepMcGarvey) June 5, 2023