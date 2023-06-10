Multiple moguls are eyeing ownership of a majority stake in BET if Paramount ever decides to part ways with the network. As previously reported, Tyler Perry, Byron Allen, and Sean “Diddy” Combs have all expressed interest in the purchase.

Last month, TMZ was the first to report that 50 Cent, Kenya Barris, and Shaquille O’Neal banded together with the help of investment management company CVC to make a vie for the channel that was founded by Bob Johnson more than three decades ago. “GLG. Green Light Gang, you know I don’t miss. Let’s play ‘Let’s Make A Deal!'” wrote 50 in an Instagram post sharing a screenshot of a Wall Street Journal article about the possible acquisition.

Now, in a new interview with Vulture, the rapper sheds more light on his decision to put his name in the hat alongside entertainment juggernaut Perry. He began by telling the outlet, “Well, yeah, I’ll entertain the idea.” But he continued, “I think BET is Tyler Perry’s network. He’s done enough work there to dominate that. And not even only dominate — I don’t think they’ve explored what it would be like not having a Tyler. And he’s created enough content that if they didn’t sell the company to him, he could go across the street and say, ‘I’m going to start my own.'”

But if Paramount relinquishes majority ownership of BET to the highest bidder, 50 Cent is more than willing to name his wagers. “When there’s a bidding type of situation, they’ll come to me because they know I have four of the top shows in African American households,” he said. The G-Unit Studios executive has kept audiences entertained with “Power” universe spinoffs as well as “BMF,” which all air on the Starz network. 50’s eight-year partnership with the premium channel came to an end last September. He has since vowed not to do business with them again.

“Starz is not — I don’t know if you could say it’s a whole network if you’re putting it up against BET,” he added. “Because they got the limited side, they got the BET Plus, the BET Studios, all of this s**t. Starz is just that platform. And now, being spun away from Lionsgate, it’s like, ‘Where’s the studio?’ I believe you’ll be watching content from Starz on another network in this climate with the way things are. And I’m only comfortable saying that because their board members have said it. But BET, though, I do like. It’s something to explore.”

As it stands, Paramount has not made any public statements regarding the status of its intention to sell BET. But one thing is for certain: Perry, Allen, and Combs have each supported the prospects of the network being Black-owned again.