Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images and Thos Robinson / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.08.2023

From sexual misconduct accusations, to the Capitol riots and becoming the first commander-in-chief to be impeached (twice), Former President Trump is no stranger to headlines. But what nobody may have seen coming was Barbra Streisand quoting Memphis Bleek to diss The Donald.

Somebody get Streisand a Roc-A-Fella chain. Yesterday (June 7), the 81-year-old became so fed up with politics that she dialed up “1-900-Hustler” and sent shots at “The Apprentice” reality star courtesy of the “Is That Your Chick” emcee. “Trump is going to be indicted for stealing classified documents. He is going crazy with his tweets urging his cult to ‘FIGHT.’ We remember what happened on Jan. 6. ‘The strong are quiet, the weak start riots’ – Rapper Memphis Bleek,” she wrote on Twitter. Her knowledge of rap quickly became a trending topic.

Social media users couldn’t believe the Funny Girl had such a healthy awareness of hip hop. One person wanted to know, “Am I hallucinating?” Another blamed the Canadian wildfires for pushing toxic smoke into New York (which happens to be the songstress’ and rapper’s home state). “Barbra Streisand quoting Memphis Bleek further lets me know this smog is the beginning of the apocalypse,” a fan concluded. “Barbra Streisand out here quoting Memphis Bleek. Happy [hashtag] Black Music Month, y’all, and don’t forget to throw up the Roc,” another added.

Others credited the “Woman in Love” for making Twitter relevant. “Barbra Streisand quoting Memphis Bleek is why I’ll never quit this website,” one wrote. A user with similar feelings on the matter posted, “Barbra Streisand quoting Memphis Bleek about [Donald J. Trump] is why I keep logging into this hell site.” The “Murda Murda” hitmaker kept it cool and responded to the attention by reposting just one of the responses and adding several emojis.

See what others are saying about the unexpected shoutout below!

