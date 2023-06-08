Photo: SOPA Images / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.08.2023

TikTok has become a platform where users share their hobbies, pursue their dreams, and sometimes respond to things happening around them.

And recently, that is what one user on the app did. On Tuesday (June 6), TikToker Biance Busby responded to people on social media who taunted her over her mother. Busby shared a screenshot of a post, which featured an image of her mother on a bus bench, leaning against its backboard. After the cruel comments she received, the TikToker explained what her mother had gone through.

“This is the lady that carried me for nine months,” Busby said over the screenshot. “Getting picked at, getting bullied all over the internet.” She then revealed that the picture circulating online was old. “And I know a lot of people on the outside lookin’ be like, ‘Well dang, if that’s your mama, why you not taking care of yo’ mama? Why you not doing this? Why is she in that position?'”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Officialmamab803 (@officialmamab803)

She told viewers, “My mom, she suffers from mental illness. She’s schizophrenic, she’s bipolar, and has a lot going on.” Busby also revealed a tragic incident involving a family member made things tougher on her mom. “My oldest brother, he committed suicide in 2013, and that triggered her and made her worse than she already was… The whole purpose of this video is because I wanted y’all to see how evil people really are.”

The TikTok user captioned her post doubling down on cruel individuals as she looked toward the future. “It’s been a long a** time coming, but no matter what, people will forever be people! People are evil and corrupt, and even God regrets making us because of how evil we are. Don’t believe me, read GENESIS!” she wrote. “But yea, my mom has been on and off the streets, and I’ve done my best to help support her, and you better believe it’s only up from here.”

Mental Health

