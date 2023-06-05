Following the tragic passing of DC Young Fly’s longtime partner Ms. Jacky Oh, 33, Lil Duval shared his take on being a comedian in this era.

Since 2005, Duval has worked his way up in the entertainment industry. That year, the 43-year-old was a finalist on BET’s comedy competition series “Coming to the Stage.” The talented comedian has also appeared on Ice Cube’s “Hip Hop Squares,” “Guy Code,” and as the host of “Ain’t That America” in 2013.

On Sunday (June 4), the Jacksonville native began a string of tweets on Twitter, revealing his thoughts on the most challenging part about handling a tragedy while the world watches. “The hardest part about dealing with death publicly is dealing with the public,” Duval tweeted.

In his follow-up post, Duval specified the difficulties someone in his profession faces while experiencing a devastating event. “Being a stand-up comedian really is the hardest job in the world. Imagine going through something tragic publicly, and you still gotta make people laugh.”

He added, “Excuse me, [the] hardest job in entertainment for those of y’all that want my tweets to be specific.”

His tweets come as loved ones and members of the comedy world continue to show their support for DC, who lost the mother of his three children on May 31. The 31-year-old Atlanta native has risen to prominence after working his way to becoming a regular cast member on Nick Cannon’s “Wild N’ Out.” The show is also where he met Jacky in 2015.

While on Twitter, Duval further shared his perceptive on hustling and how negative it can get. “We are programmed to think hustling is a good thing, but it’s really the worse thing you wanna get accustomed to cuz most that do never find peace. Cuz they too busy hustling,” he revealed.