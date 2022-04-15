/ 04.15.2022
In a new “REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly” segment, we’re diving into more Black entertainment topics like “Bridgerton,” Jussie Smollett and more.
This Black real estate developer is building wealth one home at a time | 'REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly'
Booker T. Washington, founder of Techie Homes, announced that his new tiny home community project ...
Why aren't Black people spending in their own Black communities? | 'REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly'
In this new “REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly” segment, we take an in-depth look at why ...
A star-filled recap of the 2022 Grammys | 'REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly'
In an-all new “REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly,” our host Kennedy Rue took us to the ...
Chris Rock’s Oscars joke and how society targets Black women’s hair | REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly
In this segment of “REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly,” we discuss Chris Rock’s 2022 Oscars joke ...