Past complaints launched against plastic surgeon Dr. Zachary Okhah have resurfaced following the passing of former “Wild ’N Out” star Ms. Jacky Oh.

Before the 33-year-old suddenly passed away in Miami on May 31, she teased that she would be doing a big reveal of her mommy makeover in the near future. The cosmetic procedure can include a combination of breast augmentation, liposuction, or a tummy tuck. Jacky has three children, daughters Nala and Nova and a son named Prince, with her longtime love, DC Young Fly.

Jacky’s cause of death has not been shared publicly. However, speculative reports suggest she visited with Dr. Okhah. Screenshots circulating online show that the PH-1 physician also deleted an Instagram post of him with Jacky, showing her dressed in an open medical gown. The caption mentioned her plans to undergo the cosmetic procedure.

On Friday (June 2), People shared claims, originally reported by Page Six, that Dr. Okhah had filed lawsuits against past patients whose reviews accused him of leaving them botched. A lawsuit for $30,000 alleged that a former patient said he mutilated her. It also alleged that the woman attempted to persuade prospective clients from utilizing his practice for their elective procedures. The case was later dismissed.

A second suit was filed against another woman whose review claimed that results from Dr. Okhah’s procedures left his patients unhappy. She reportedly also claimed that positive reviews were written by his staff members and friends. Like the previous legal filing, it was also dismissed.

As condolences for Jacky continue to pour in, DC Young Fly and her family have asked for privacy as they mourn her tragic passing. “We thank everyone for their well wishes and ask for privacy during this difficult time,” said their statement provided to People.