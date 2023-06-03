One of Keke Palmer’s not-so-hidden talents is that she memes so doggone well. If the camera is rolling and she’s mic’d up, there is an absolute chance that the actress is going to deliver a viral moment. Such was the case when she appeared on the popular YouTube variety series “The Terrell Show.”

The latest episode of host Terrell Grice’s show premiered on Friday (June 2), and already today (June 3), the talented force that is Ms. Palmer has fans in tears from laughter. During the “I Know You F**king Lying” game segment, the 29-year-old animatedly revealed that she and Samuel L. Jackson share the same favorite curse word: motherf**ker.

“I just think it’s so, ‘Yeah, motherf**ker,’ yeah, it’s so good,” said Palmer as Grice and those off-camera erupted into laughter. “It’s so good, you put it on anything,” she added before literally acting out the various ways it can be said. She continued, “You can do it comedy. You can do it sad. You can do it dramatic. You can do it so many ways! You can even do it like… what is the clown man in all the Marvel/DC comics?” she asked before enthusiastically putting her twist on the villainous Joker saying the word.

Veteran actor Jackson is well known for dropping motherf**cker in his film work, so much so that it has become a bit of a trademark of his brand. But as told to Vanity Fair, his love of using the epithet is not just to get a rise from audiences. “I stuttered for a long time, and it actually did help me stop,” he told the publication in a 2019 interview. “The word gave me something to focus on and released the pressure, and it really helped me get the rest of the sentence out. I’m not real sure why, but it’s easy for me to pronounce. It was spontaneous on how I discovered it — it was the word that hit me, and the word that kind of helped me stop stuttering with the d-d-d’s and b-b-b’s.” The excitement that Palmer exhibited while using the word makes it evident that she simply loves to add a little razzle-dazzle to her sentences.

Check out some of the reactions to Keke Palmer hilariously making profanity look like an Oscar-worthy performance below.

