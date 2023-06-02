Tuning into the “#CareFreeBlackGirl” podcast is like joining a group of good girlfriends for solid conversation, laughter, debate, and moving moments. Hosts DJ Candy Raine, Rebellious Kiana, Nika, and Shay come together as four people from different walks of life to discuss and celebrate Black womanhood. As pop culture connoisseurs, the “#CareFreeBlackGirl” hosts highlight the topics that set social media ablaze while featuring rising stars and established figures in the arts and entertainment world.

What truly sets the show apart is the conversational dynamic as the ladies explore a range of topics and share their perspectives on the world, all with a touch of humor and authenticity. If you’re looking for a place that unapologetically honors the value of friendship while uplifting the culture, “#CareFreeBlackGirl” is your new hub.

Learn more about the hosts and what makes “#CareFreeBlackGirl” such a special podcast in the exclusive conversation below. Plus, be sure to tune into the show via REVOLT Podcast Network.

What does it mean to be a CareFree Black Girl in this day and age?

Nika: To be 100 percent yourself, no matter how layered it is. Finding the duality in yourself and expressing who you are, no matter how others perceive it.

Candy: It means a lot. Having a mindset of allowing yourself to be as true to yourself as possible in times where you can be easily scrutinized is inspiring and dope to be and see.

Kiana: Being a CareFree Black Girl has multiple definitions. I think it’s important for us to define terms for ourselves, so I can only speak for myself. I would say a CareFree Black Girl is someone who identifies as a woman and is Black with certain character attributes: Unwavering, compassionate, understanding, empathetic, open-minded, unapologetic, and unf**kwithable.

Shay: Being unashamed to be exactly who you are. Period. In every version of yourself whether it be dolled up, bare-skinned, outspoken, political, fun-loving, blemished — WHATEVER! Accepting whatever and all you are, unabashedly.

The beauty of your show is that each host brings her own flavor to the table. How would you best describe your aura?

Candy: I think I bring a cool mixture of objectivity, humor, and knowledge. My name is Candy, so, hopefully, my overall aura is sweet.

Shay: My aura is giving very much unhinged! My entire existence is an outward display of being a work in progress. So I bring a duality when I approach most topics on the show. Being able to look at things as an intellectual with colorful opinions, unique perspectives, and eloquence — while also displaying my humanity, not having the answers or the filter at times. Learning as I go and showing others it’s OK to do that as well is the flavor I bring to the show. All while yelling directly into the mic; I am so sorry!

Nika: I think I bring my own humor to the conversations, along with a sense of empathy towards the experiences of the Black women we discuss.

Kiana: As a host, I believe I bring wit to the group while showing my skills as a journalist. I tend to present the facts of the situation and communicate a full understanding of the issue or topic at hand. I love learning from the perspectives of others, and I also love bringing that to our platform. There are also other aspects of my identity, such as being a college student, that make my perspective unique.

How does the show’s motto, “Our beginning is not our end,” influence the ways you move in life, love, and your careers?

Candy: It influences me to keep going, evolving, and trying.

Nika: I think it allows us to show grace and patience with ourselves in knowing things will get better if you work towards it.

Kiana: It prioritizes evolution and the importance of constantly learning and unlearning. I think people should strive to grow as they continue to live. I think that is the whole point of life. While you have time on this earth, you should use it for the advancement of yourself, your people, and your community.

Shay: “I don’t give a f**k what’s been repossessed – Don’t tell me what has been, tell me what’s now!” – Nene Leakes. My best days are ahead of me in everything.

Which celebrities truly embody that CareFree Black Girl energy?

Kiana: I think Baby Tate is a perfect embodiment of what a CareFree Black Girl is. She’s multifaceted, fun, and witty, but she’s also very intelligent and intentional. She’s emotional and honest like a real human being, but she’s also confident enough to not give a f**k and be whoever she wants to be.

Candy: Missy Elliott always comes to mind first. From her sound to her style to her music videos, it screams nothing but CareFree Black Girl to me.

Shay: Lizzo, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Cleotrapa, Teyana Taylor, and Sukihana.

Nika: Issa Rae is a true CareFree Black Girl in the way that she accepted her “awkwardness” and used it as a way to build her career.

How do you balance the discussion of buzzy cultural moments and trends with coverage of serious topics like social justice and mental health?

Shay: That’s the beauty of having such a well-rounded cast: We are multifaceted, we complement each other well, we are all always learning from each other and we are a reflection of REAL WOMEN. Real people have to live in this real world and digest the real news in all its glory — from The Times to a gossip blog — and how we do it, the way only we do it is a Black girl magic secret!

Nika: I balance both conversations by finding ways to relate to the topic whether it’s a serious conversation or a funny one. I always try to use my own experiences as an example.

Candy: I try my best to stay up to date with information on both sides, so I’m able to talk about both subject matters on the show. I love that we don’t hide from those “serious” conversations on the podcast because I think our audience knows we stand for something, so when we engage in those types of conversations, it’s somewhat expected.

Kiana: I balance these conversations by understanding that while fun and fact are necessary for an engaging show, there’s a time and a place for how we act and speak. Sometimes, these cultural trends and moments are relevant to the serious topics we are discussing and vice versa. Entire movements have been based on cultural moments and built upon through research, anecdotal or factual. I think it is important to make that distinction as hosts and people with platforms because the two should never be confused, and they should both be presented and respected for what they are. What’s happening right now may not be a conversation in 100 years, but it can shift the tide of a serious topic, as we’ve seen with #MeToo and countless other movements that spark unforgettable, monumental change.

“#CareFreeBlackGirl” is known for reaching beyond the platform and hosting live events for listeners to enjoy. What do you love most about the show’s in-person experiences?

Nika: I love how everyone comes with the same intention: To have a good time. I love seeing guests bring things like blankets, playing cards, lawn chairs, and their girlfriends along with them!

Shay: My first CFBG Cookout experience was as a guest, a plus one! Even then, I was taken aback by how interactive it was. After having the chance to experience it from the other side of the curtain, I’m even more geeked about the environment that’s created by the “#CareFreeBlackGirl” team for Black women. I love the fact that there’s always something to do. I hate going places and not having anything to be engaged with but at a CFBG event, there’s something at every turn.

Candy: Meeting and seeing other CareFree Black Girls is always fun. There’s such a wonderful variety of women being themselves freely and safely. I love the energy that comes from knowing you’re in a safe space like that.

Kiana: I love people! I think it is important to actually have a connection with the people you want to represent and we do. We pay attention and cater to our community. We create real, tangible spaces for them outside of their AirPods and car speakers. As Black women and femmes, we don’t always have that, and I think it is incredibly powerful that our platform prioritizes community.

What tips do you have for those looking to curate a more carefree lifestyle?

Nika: I think it starts from within, so at times, you may need to cut out the outside world and focus on yourself. Find ways to choose freedom in your day to day and remove things that cause unnecessary stress.

Kiana: Be grounded in exactly who you are, but also understand there is room for improvement. It’s OK to make mistakes! Hold yourself accountable and be open to other perspectives. Be humble enough to know that there is no perfect world, perfect person, perfect answer, vision, or definition. Take risks on yourself and others instead of assuming things. This path was crafted for you to be purposeful, intentional and human at the same time. Take control of your autonomy and step in your power to say f**k everybody who doesn’t get it because you deserve it!

Candy: Figure out what that means to you, take it day by day, and try to find ways to embody or incorporate it as much as you can.

Shay: Be so invested in your opinion of yourself that nothing else concerns you.