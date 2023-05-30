Photo: Buzbuzzer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.30.2023

A South Carolina gas station owner has been charged with murder after reportedly shooting a teen in the back.

On Monday (May 29), the Richland County Sheriff’s Department took Rick Chow into custody, Newsday reported. His arrest is in connection with the death of 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton. Afterward, the department’s Leon Lott spoke about the incident and Chow’s arrest during a news conference. He revealed on Sunday (May 28), Chow suspected the teen shoplifted bottles of water from his store in Columbia. Police later confirmed the teen did not take anything.

Following a verbal confrontation, Chow’s son reportedly chased after Carmack-Belton as he fled the Xpress Mart Shell station. Armed with a legally owned pistol, Chow joined his son in the pursuit. After the chase led to nearby apartments, the teen fell. Chow allegedly fired his gun when he got back up, striking Carmack-Belton in the back.

Lott added Chow’s son saw the teen with a gun. He confirmed investigators found a weapon near the 14-year-old’s body. “Even if he had shoplifted four bottles of water, which he had taken out of the cooler and then put back — even if he had done that, that’s not something you should shoot anybody over, much less a 14-year-old,” Lott said. “You just don’t do that.”

Lott mentioned previous shoplifting incidents and assaults involving Chow and his loved ones have occurred at the store. However, none have ever reached a level in which he faced charges until the Sunday shooting. Around 8 p.m., authorities responded to the scene. First responders took the 14-year-old to a local hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. At the news press, coroner Naida Rutherford said Carmack-Belton’s death resulted from a single gunshot wound to the right lower back.

“It seems to be consistent with someone who was running away from the assailants, and so we are confident that this was done in a manner that we will now classify as a homicide. This was not an accidental shooting by any means,” Rutherford said. “This was a very intentional shooting. And unfortunately, Cyrus Carmack-Belton lost his life.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
RIP
Shooting

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Beyoncé pays tribute to Tina Turner with a special twist during London “Renaissance Tour” stop

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.30.2023

53 people shot, 11 killed in Chicago during Memorial Day weekend

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.30.2023

Ralph Yarl makes first public appearance with family at an annual brain injury awareness event

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.30.2023

Hollywood Beach mass shooting on Memorial Day leaves nine injured as police search for suspects

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.30.2023

Tina Turner’s hometown shares plans to build statue in her honor

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.29.2023

White ex-Mississippi officer fatally shoots Black teen who was dating his daughter

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023

Jordan Neely's family prepares to file wrongful death suit against Daniel Penny for fatal chokehold

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023

Pennsylvania nurse charged with murder after admitting to lethally dosing patients with insulin

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.27.2023

George Floyd's sister LaTonya says Derek Chauvin has never apologized for his actions

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.26.2023

Houston grand jury has indicted a man accused of fatally shooting Migos' Takeoff

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023

Tina Turner's neighbors leave flowers outside her house, reflect on living near rock legend

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.25.2023

Social media remembers George Floyd on the third anniversary of his passing

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.25.2023

Mississippi family calls for a police officer to be arrested after shooting an 11-year-old in the chest

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.25.2023

Mississippi officials release bodycam footage of three ex-officers fatally assaulting a Black man

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.25.2023

Tina Turner's legacy receives praise from Beyoncé and Lizzo with a heartfelt post and performance

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.25.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Beyoncé pays tribute to Tina Turner with a special twist during London “Renaissance Tour” stop

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.30.2023

53 people shot, 11 killed in Chicago during Memorial Day weekend

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.30.2023

Ralph Yarl makes first public appearance with family at an annual brain injury awareness event

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.30.2023

Hollywood Beach mass shooting on Memorial Day leaves nine injured as police search for suspects

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.30.2023

Tina Turner’s hometown shares plans to build statue in her honor

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.29.2023

White ex-Mississippi officer fatally shoots Black teen who was dating his daughter

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023

Jordan Neely's family prepares to file wrongful death suit against Daniel Penny for fatal chokehold

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023

Pennsylvania nurse charged with murder after admitting to lethally dosing patients with insulin

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.27.2023

George Floyd's sister LaTonya says Derek Chauvin has never apologized for his actions

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.26.2023

Houston grand jury has indicted a man accused of fatally shooting Migos' Takeoff

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023

Tina Turner's neighbors leave flowers outside her house, reflect on living near rock legend

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.25.2023

Social media remembers George Floyd on the third anniversary of his passing

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.25.2023

Mississippi family calls for a police officer to be arrested after shooting an 11-year-old in the chest

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.25.2023

Mississippi officials release bodycam footage of three ex-officers fatally assaulting a Black man

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.25.2023

Tina Turner's legacy receives praise from Beyoncé and Lizzo with a heartfelt post and performance

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.25.2023
View More

Trending
News

AJ Calloway confirms whether or not his “106 & Park” dreadlocks was a wig

Has our entire childhood been a lie???

By Isha Thorpe
  /  01.28.2021
Social Justice

White ex-Mississippi officer fatally shoots Black teen who was dating his daughter

Fifteen-year-old Cornelius McGee Jr. was fleeing the former officer’s home when he was shot in the back.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023
Drink Champs

Marlon Wayans says he is open to doing 'White Chicks 2'

“If we do ‘White Chicks,’ it gotta be me and Shawn,” he said. “I don’t throw that into the universe because I don’t control it. But I would do a ‘White Chicks 2.’” Read up!

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.08.2023
Big Facts

Toya Johnson’s fiancé, Red, supported her through heartbreaking tragedy

“I was having a really hard time — I lost two brothers at the same time, so it was hard for me to just wake up in the morning,” she explained.

By Tabie Germain
  /  10.13.2022
View More