As previously reported by REVOLT, in August, former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens got into a verbal altercation with a neighbor. The interaction was live-streamed by the athlete on Instagram, and at one point, the neighbor yelled, “You’re a Black man approaching a white woman!”

At the time, Owens said he was simply driving to his mailbox and his neighbor accused him of speeding. Police were called to the scene and the woman began crying. As the Pro Football Hall of Famer spoke with the officer, the woman interrupted: “He rolled down his window and he started harassing me.” The video went on for about 11 minutes. Owens later shared the footage to his Instagram page and wrote in part, “KAREN IS REAL!” He added, “I want to say I can’t believe it, but y’all know what it is.”

On Thursday (Oct. 27), Owens revealed that his neighbor, Caitlin Davis, was charged for accusing him of harassing her. During an appearance on “CUOMO,” the athlete discussed the incident. “This is something we, as Black people, go through on an everyday basis. Thankfully, now things are being exposed thanks to mobile devices and social media,” he said. According to court records from Broward County, Florida, Davis was charged with a misdemeanor count of filing a false police report.

The documents said there was no physical contact between Owens and his neighbor. It added that Davis had no video or witnesses to prove she was ever harassed. As he continued the conversation with the former governor of New York, Owens added, “If the roles were reversed, they would be going to the fullest extent of the law to charge me. It doesn’t matter what type of neighborhood you’re in. This is the reality of the life of a Black American.”

