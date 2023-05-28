Photo: Rebecca Sapp / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023

NLE Choppa tapped into his sentimental side to pen a heartfelt open letter to his daughter, Clover, ahead of her third birthday next month. The proud father affectionately refers to his little one as his angel in a post shared to his Instagram page on May 27.

“Clover literally changed my life,” said the Memphis native, who attributed his spiritual awakening to a desire to be a present father. He continued, “‘Cause I knew longevity in my life was needed to be in yours. So thank you, Clover, for maturing me faster than anything that’s ever happened to me in life. You are the reason I want better. You are the reason I love. You are the reason I live.”

NLE Choppa then somberly reflected on dark times in the past when he considered self-harm his only recourse for coping with inner turmoil. “Before you [were] here, I was contemplating suicide. When I found out you were conceiv[ed], you gave me something to not only look forward to but something to live for! Thank you for saving my life, my little goddess. I’m forever in debt to you. I owe it all to you. You’re the reason I’m still here.”

Last January, he opened up on “The Breakfast Club” about the downside of having access to his every want with his newfound fame. “I feel like when you blow up, you get introduced to drugs, jewelry, money, sex — everything that you want, but nothing you need. And I just realized, internally, it was something I needed deeper than that, that my soul was happy with,” he disclosed. In previous interviews, he was equally transparent in talking about his battle with depression. Although, in the past year, he presented a more at-peace and upbeat version of himself. Fans now know that, that is in part thanks to his daughter.

As if his words weren’t touching enough, the “Champions” rapper gave fans a glimpse at a handful of precious bonding moments that he and Clover have shared together. See the post for yourself below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NLE Choppa (@nlechoppamusic)

Tags in this article:
Tags
Mental Health
NLE Choppa
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Lil Wayne sends Fatburger truck to WGA writers on strike in Los Angeles

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023

Nicki Minaj shows love to Sexyy Red as “Pound Town 2” heats up

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023

Rick Ross granted car show permit after legal standoff with local government

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.26.2023

M Huncho is back with new visual for "Crazy Titch"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Fans want Saweetie added to the official ‘Barbie’ soundtrack

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.26.2023

Check out EST Gee's latest visual for "Turn The Streets Up"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Travis Scott revisits the idea of studying architecture at Harvard after rap retirement

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.26.2023

REVOLT Premiere: Diddy, City Girls, and Fabolous turn the heat up in "Act Bad" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Kodak Black drops off 'Pistolz & Pearlz' album

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Web3 | 6 mental health organizations in tech you need to know

By Ashley France
  /  05.26.2023

Lil Durk returns with new album 'Almost Healed'

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Moneybagg Yo delays album release because of Taylor Swift

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Houston grand jury has indicted a man accused of fatally shooting Migos' Takeoff

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023

J Hus marks his official return with "It's Crazy" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.25.2023

Ludacris responds to people asking why the 'Fast & Furious' franchise is still going: "We're making billions"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.25.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Lil Wayne sends Fatburger truck to WGA writers on strike in Los Angeles

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023

Nicki Minaj shows love to Sexyy Red as “Pound Town 2” heats up

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023

Rick Ross granted car show permit after legal standoff with local government

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.26.2023

M Huncho is back with new visual for "Crazy Titch"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Fans want Saweetie added to the official ‘Barbie’ soundtrack

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.26.2023

Check out EST Gee's latest visual for "Turn The Streets Up"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Travis Scott revisits the idea of studying architecture at Harvard after rap retirement

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.26.2023

REVOLT Premiere: Diddy, City Girls, and Fabolous turn the heat up in "Act Bad" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Kodak Black drops off 'Pistolz & Pearlz' album

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Web3 | 6 mental health organizations in tech you need to know

By Ashley France
  /  05.26.2023

Lil Durk returns with new album 'Almost Healed'

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Moneybagg Yo delays album release because of Taylor Swift

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

Houston grand jury has indicted a man accused of fatally shooting Migos' Takeoff

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023

J Hus marks his official return with "It's Crazy" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.25.2023

Ludacris responds to people asking why the 'Fast & Furious' franchise is still going: "We're making billions"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.25.2023
View More

Trending
Drink Champs

Marlon Wayans says he is open to doing 'White Chicks 2'

“If we do ‘White Chicks,’ it gotta be me and Shawn,” he said. “I don’t throw that into the universe because I don’t control it. But I would do a ‘White Chicks 2.’” Read up!

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.08.2023
International News

Brazilian doctor filmed putting penis in woman’s mouth during C-section

Officials believe the Brazilian doctor may have carried out the same act during two procedures earlier that day.

By Shanique Yates
  /  07.12.2022
New Music

REVOLT Premiere: Diddy, City Girls, and Fabolous turn the heat up in "Act Bad" visual

Add in some DeLeón Tequila and you have all of the right ingredients for an exuberant summer.

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023
International News

Beyoncé has celebrities coming out to watch her "Renaissance World Tour" stop in Paris

Beyoncé is currently on the European leg of her “Renaissance World Tour.”

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023
View More