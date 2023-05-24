Pharrell Williams’ Something In The Water festival returned to Virginia Beach, Virginia in year and it was the place to be.

The third annual event, which took place on Friday, April 28 to Sunday, April 30, deemed Walmart as the presenting sponsor in hopes of celebrating diversity in the community and they did just that. “REVOLT Black News” correspondent Kennedy-Rue McCullough went behind the scenes at Something In The Water’s Walmart Makers Studio, an on-site pop-up created to spotlight and celebrate Black business owners, creators, artists, and entrepreneurs from industries including fashion, beauty, art and, more, as they showcase their work.

“You have people in your backyard, people who you know, who went to school with you, in your own community that are producing things,” an attendee told McCullough. “It’s our job to support those dreams.” The correspondent also caught up with Virginia-based artist Hampton Boyer, who teamed up with Walmart to design co-branded merchandise for the music festival where the items were exclusively sold. Boyer expressed how he felt when he found out his merch sold out on the first day. “When they texted me and told me that, I was floored. I was just walking by myself on the strip and I got the text,” he said. “So it was just like a beautiful experience.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, the 2023 Something In The Water festival performers included Lil Wayne, Summer Walker, Jazmine Sullivan, SWV, Wale, Kid Cudi, Machine Gun Kelly, Kehlani, UMI, Kaytranada, Jonas Brothers, Kamasi Washington, Doechii, Latto, Coi Leray and many others. Pharrell also surprised the crowd and brought out Diddy, De La Soul, Busta Rhymes, Spliff Star, Chris Brown, M.I.A, A$AP Rocky, Lola Brooke, and more during his highly anticipated Solar Stage set.

Check out our Something In The Water festival recap below.