Walmart is set to be the first-ever presenting sponsor of the third annual SOMETHING IN THE WATER music festival, which will take place on Friday, April 28 to Sunday, April 30 in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

“As the country’s largest employer, we are continually committed to strengthening the communities where we operate by advancing equity and belonging and supporting local organizations and causes that help people live their full potential,” said Head of Brand Experiences Kim Tunick. “Belonging is what we want everyone to feel when they walk through the doors at Walmart, but it’s a vision that extends far beyond our stores. That’s why we’re honored to be the first-ever presenting sponsor of Pharrell Williams’ SOMETHING IN THE WATER music festival in Virginia Beach, Virginia, a can’t miss music event set to the soundtrack of celebrating diversity, community and potential.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Pharrell Williams announced the lineup for his three-day event back in March 2023. Performers include Ayra Starr, Coi Leray, Grace Jones, Jazmine Sullivan, Jonas Brothers, Kehlani, Latto, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty, Summer Walker, SWV, Wale, Wu-Tang Clan, amongst many others.

As the presenting sponsor, the retail corporation will create exhibitions designed to spotlight Black business owners, creators, artists, and entrepreneurs by bringing back Walmart Makers Studio, which is “an on-site activation space aimed at highlighting and celebrating the amazing contributions of Black makers of all kinds.” This will give the festivalgoers an opportunity to learn more about different Black-owned brands, including the faces and stories behind the products.

Walmart will also join forces with Pharrell’s nonprofit initiative Black Ambition in association with Black Girl Ventures to celebrate emerging entrepreneurship for underrepresented groups and communities through the annual Pull Up & Pitch competition. Over 500 local entrepreneurs will have one minute to pitch their media and entertainment, CPG, or tech business ideas to a panel of judges for a chance to win cash prizes.

Plus, Virginia-based artist Hampton Boyer is teaming up with Walmart to design co-branded merchandise for SOMETHING IN THE WATER. The items will be sold exclusively at the festival and on the NTWRK app.

The press release for the announcement adds: “To make attending SOMETHING IN THE WATER accessible for more people in Virginia’s Hampton Roads community, Walmart is partnering with the Urban League of Hampton Roads to offer tickets for Urban League volunteers to attend for free, as well as sponsoring the SOMETHING IN THE WATER community event, A Seat at the Table: An Arts & Culture Experience. And for those without a ticket, we’re helping you tune in by cosponsoring the livestream of the entire festival lineup on YouTube.”

