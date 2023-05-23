A former Kansas police officer will be spending 23 and a half years in prison after being found guilty of a slew of sex crimes involving 10 different women. Todd W. Allen was sentenced yesterday (May 22) in front of some of his victims. While his fate will have him locked away for over two decades, some of them are still healing.

“It’s hard to even feel safe in a room full of officers, to be honest, because Todd Allen has ruined that safety for me and for the others he has harmed,” one of his victims told the court, according to KSN-TV. Some admitted they’re afraid to go outside at night after being assaulted by the ex-cop.

Allen pleaded guilty to 12 felony sex crime charges and five breach of privacy charges in Reno County District Court last month. Before being relieved of his duty, he was a part of Hutchinson Police Department for more than 25 years.

Court filings detailed how he would target women who were in their cars at parks or in parking lots while he was off the clock. He approached the women posing as police or a park security officer at least 10 times between 2012 to 2018. The ex-law enforcement official demanded that the women got out of their cars and follow him to the rear of the vehicles or to nearby secluded areas. Here, he touched the women inappropriately without their consent as he pretended to conduct a contraband search.

While the crimes took place in the mid-2010s, it wasn’t until last year that he was caught for breaching people’s privacy. A Hutchinson resident called the authorities in June 2022 to report that a man was looking over his fence at a party filled with women on the other side. His former colleagues at the police department caught him on his bike nearby.