Photo: Juan Camilo Bernal via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023

A Milwaukee lawyer has chosen to go to jail over probation after reportedly spitting on a Black high school student in 2020.

Today (May 23), The Associated Press reported Stephanie Rapkin, 67, was taken out of a Wisconsin courtroom in handcuffs. In April, the Shorewood attorney was convicted of misdemeanor disorderly conduct concerning the incident.

The outlet noted that in June 2020, Rapkin appeared at an anti-racism protest in the Milwaukee area. Per AP, she parked her vehicle in the street, blocking the demonstration, which was taking place in light of the murder of George Floyd by a police officer. Protesters approached Rapkin and urged her to move her car.

When Rapkin came in contact with Eric Lucas, who helped organize and led the march, she reportedly spat on him. The 67-year-old woman initially faced the charge as a hate crime, but a judge later dismissed the enhancement. Milwaukee County Judge Laura Crivello offered Rapkin clemency during her Tuesday court appearance. Rather than serve a 60-day jail sentence, Rapkin would be on probation for a year and complete 100 hours of community service.

However, the Shorewood lawyer opted not to take the offer. “It’s not viable,” she said. “I’d rather go to jail right now and take care of it.” Later, Rapkin’s attorney, Anthony Cotton, clarified her comments with reporters. He revealed that since her conviction, Rapkin’s life has been completely altered. Cotton told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel her neighbors wouldn’t socialize with her, she has received death threats, and was labeled a racist.

Rapkin also faces an assault charge on an officer. A day after the protest incident, an officer went to her home to arrest her. According to the criminal complaint, Rapkin is accused of kneeing the cop in the groin. A jury trial regarding the separate charge has been scheduled for August 2023.

Mathew Knowles says he still manages Destiny's Child, hopes for "one last album"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023

Sean "Diddy" Combs launches Diddy Direct for retailers and consumers to easily purchase his spirits

By Oumou Fofana
  /  05.23.2023

Cardi B serves up a look and cocktails at Santa Monica launch party

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023

Yung Miami shares her thoughts on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers falling in the NBA playoffs

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023

Check out Juicy J's latest visual for "Gettin'"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

Social media users celebrate reported arrest of TikTok teen known for outrageous pranks

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023

Dave East and Nino Man drop off "I Wanna Rocc (EASTMIX)" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

LeBron James plans to consider retirement as his 2023 NBA season comes to a close

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023

Key Glock drops off latest visual for "Work"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

Tour Tales | DJ Sky Jetta and Baby Tate have kept their shows going even through chaos

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.23.2023

Man with Nazi flag arrested after reportedly crashing truck into White House barriers, making threats

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023

Swizz Beatz unveils new visual for "Take 'Em Out" with Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher, and Scar Lip

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

Fantasia's soulful voice shining in 'The Color Purple' trailer has Twitter calling her a 2024 Oscar winner

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023

Conway The Machine forced to postpone tour following severe leg injury

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

24kGoldn is excited to express his artistry and leave an impact on the world

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023
News

DaniLeigh snags choreography credits on Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour”

DaniLeigh has the whole keeping a secret thing down pat after confirming her role in Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour.”

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023
News

Convicted pedophile facing assault and hate crime charges from viral road rage video

The California Highway Patrol identified the white man who repeatedly yelled “n**ger” as Tracy Robert Blackwell.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023
News

Social media is torn about news of Jim Brown passing away

Brown’s wife confirmed his transition on social media earlier today (May 19).

By Jon Powell
  /  05.19.2023
News

Tiffany Haddish supports Jamie Foxx’s decision to remain quiet amid his recovery

“He just don’t wanna be bothered with y’all,” presumed Tiffany Haddish about Jamie Foxx’s take on addressing the media.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023
