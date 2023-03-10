Photo: David S. Holloway / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.10.2023

Yesterday (March 9), a Mississippi man received federal hate crime charges after he burned a cross in his front yard to intimidate a Black family. U.S. District Judge Halil S. Ozerden sentenced 24-year-old Axel Cox of Gulfport to 42 months in prison.

According to the Department of Justice, the crime happened on Dec. 3, 2020 when Cox attempted to scare his Black neighbors by burning the cross. Documents revealed he violated the Fair Housing Act by using threatening and racially derogatory language toward the residents. What led to the extreme racist behavior? Officials say a verbal altercation between Cox and the neighboring family was the motivating factor. After the argument, the young man took two pieces of wood to make a cross, placed it in plain sight of the victims’ home, poured oil onto it and set it on fire. As this was going on, Cox shouted racial slurs and threatened the family. He later confessed that he did it because the victims were Black, and he wanted them to move away from his Mississippi home.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said, “This cross burning was an abhorrent act that used a traditional symbol of hatred and violence to stoke fear and drive a Black family out of their home.” She continued speaking about Cox’s vile ways: “While one might think cross-burnings and white supremacist threats and violence are things of the past, the unfortunate reality is that these incidents continue today. This sentence demonstrates the importance of holding people accountable for threatening the safety and security of Black people in their homes because of the color of their skin or where they are from.”

U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca for the Southern District of Mississippi condemned the practice. “No one should endure such hatred and intimidation because of the color of his skin. This defendant has been held accountable. His sentence should permeate among his kind and declare that Mississippi and the Department of Justice will not tolerate this hateful behavior,” he vowed. The FBI’s Jackson branch was also involved in the investigation. In addition to Cox’s prison sentence, he must also pay $7,810 in restitution and comply with three years of supervised release.

Black man run over with car six times by neighbor in California

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.08.2023

Twitter accounts are offering guns to users who tweet the N-word

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.07.2023

Pennsylvania woman charged with ethnic intimidation after racist pizzeria rant goes viral

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023

Tennessee lawmaker asks to bring back "hanging by tree"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023

White ex-University of Kentucky student indicted for viral racist attack

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

Buffalo supermarket shooter sentenced to life in prison

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.15.2023

LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba found dead inside metal box on Kenyan road

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.06.2023

Rihanna, Pharrell, LeBron James and more condemn anti-Asian violence

By Tamantha
  /  03.18.2021

Barack Obama calls for an end to anti-Asian violence after Atlanta shootings

By Tamantha
  /  03.17.2021

D.C. church sues Proud Boys for destroying BLM sign

By Tamantha
  /  01.05.2021

Burning of churches’ BLM signs in D.C. investigated as hate crimes

By Karla Rodriguez
  /  12.13.2020

Anne Frank statue vandalized with swastikas and threatening message

By Victoria Moorwood
  /  12.10.2020

LAPD and Black Lives Matter protesters clash outside mayor’s house

By Victoria Moorwood
  /  12.07.2020

Flint residents to receive $600 million settlement in water crisis lawsuits

By Victoria Moorwood
  /  08.20.2020

Family of Elijah McClain sue Colorado police and medical officials over his death

By Tamantha
  /  08.11.2020
