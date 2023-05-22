Photo: DANIEL SLIM / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  05.22.2023

Between advances in AI technology and blue checks for anyone willing to pay the monthly subscription fee, a lot is happening on social media. Today (May 22), one of the most guarded government buildings in the nation fell victim to a hoax. A viral tweet claimed there was a massive explosion at the Pentagon.

This morning, multiple verified Twitter accounts, including one claiming to be affiliated with Bloomberg News, shared the AI-generated image via social media. The possible bombing of the ​​headquarters for the United States Department of Defense caused widespread panic that resulted in massive consequences. According to The New York Post, after the image of the Pentagon exploding was shared internationally, even the stock market saw the impact. The Dow Jones dropped 50 points, allegedly within minutes.

One major Indian television network even reported the incident and had a strategic expert join the broadcast to discuss the now-debunked bombing. In a statement to Forbes, a spokesperson for the United States Department of Defense called the image “misinformation.” The Arlington, Virginia Fire Department backed their claims, tweeting that they were “aware of a social media report circulating online about an explosion near the Pentagon. There is NO explosion or incident taking place at or near the Pentagon reservation, and there is no immediate danger or hazards to the public.”

The photo caused many to fear the future implications that could stem from situations like this one. “I think AI-fueled [misinformation] is going to become an exponentially larger issue in the coming years. Today, it’s a fake picture of a Pentagon explosion. Only a matter of time till someone posts a deep fake of our president declaring war on Russia or something vastly more harmful than what we saw here today,” one person tweeted.

See what others are saying about the hoax below.

