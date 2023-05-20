Megan Thee Stallion has joined the ranks of celebrities whose wax figures have fans doing a double take. “I honestly wanted to kiss myself. Hotties, we are officially legendary. Go see me at @madametussaudsusa,” wrote the leader of the hot girl summer in a May 20 Instagram post showing off her two statues.

In a carousel of photos, Megan posed with her likeness. One statue was dressed in the infamous newspaper print catsuit and matching cowboy hat the rapper wore in promotional photos for her debut album, Good News, in 2021. The other wax figure was dressed in a sparkly silver, barely there bikini performance ensemble with a matching cowboy hat. In the comments, fans raved about how much Madame Tussauds’ carefully crafted figures made it a challenge to figure out which was the real Megan.

“Girl, what[?] I thought this was three pics of you edited together,” commented one fan. “First slide, I dead a** couldn’t tell which was a doll,” read a comment from SZA. And, “[You] might have the most realistic wax figure in history. [I] legit couldn’t figure out which one was you,” wrote a third person who really had to focus on the initial image to figure out which was wax and which was Houston-bred.

“We couldn’t have hoped for more good news than the addition of not one but two Megan Thee Stallion wax figures into our Las Vegas and New York attractions. Everybody here at Madame Tussauds loves her music, confidence, style, and star power, which serves as an inspiration to so many,” said Matthew Clarkson, Madame Tussauds head of marketing, at the unveiling on Saturday (May 20).

The Traumazine artist added, “I feel like people always ask me, ‘When was the moment you knew you were famous?’ This is the moment! There are two versions of me in the most famous wax museum on the planet.” A team of 20 artists spent six months perfecting the wax works of art. Judging by the shocked reactions, their time was well spent.

Other stars with eerily spot-on wax figures include Rihanna, Beyoncé, Angela Bassett, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, and Missy Elliott, to name a few. Check out the Megs below.