Missy Elliott’s wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas has fans doing a double take. The trailblazing hit-maker unveiled the lifelike figure on Friday (Nov. 4).

The all-too-real-looking statue, which took six months and 20 sculptors to perfect, depicts the Grammy Award-winning artist donning an outfit Missy donated herself and features a 10-foot braid that spells out “Missy” on the wall. The head-turning sculpture was inspired by the music industry veteran’s 2019 EP Iconology.

“YOU MUST SEE IT IN PERSON!” Missy exclaimed in an Instagram post. “The braids they did strand by strand! & My outfit is from the @vmas when I received the #Michael Video Vanguard Award! Oh BTW my wax figure come with a Virtual Experience & there’s a screen beside it so you can do the #cooloffchallenge & be able to be apart of this EXPERIENCE.”

In a statement released earlier that day, the music icon said she was beyond excited to join the ranks of celebrities who have wax replicas at Madame Tussauds across the country, including museums in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Australia. “It’s an honor to have the Iconology album play a part in this experience—this is a dream come true!” the Supa Dupa Fly trendsetter added.

The perfectly constructed dupe stunned fans, who struggled to tell the real Missy from her crafted lookalike. “Truly couldn’t tell the difference until I look at the slides and saw you doing different poses,” wrote one fan, who was taken aback by how much Missy’s figure resembled her. Another person wrote, “Had me tripping for a sec. I was thinking, d**n makeup that good they got someone twinning?” A third user commented, “Missy standing next to her only competition.”

Missy has been the recipient of several different honors as of late. Just last month, the city of Portsmouth, Virginia, renamed McLean Street Missy Elliott Boulevard in honor of the Norfolk native. Her decadeslong career also landed her a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last year, making the barrier-breaking rapper the 2,708th celebrity to reach the achievement.

See just how much Missy and her wax replica look alike below.