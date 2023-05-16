Photo: Jeff Greenberg / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  05.16.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, over the weekend, a white woman, now deemed “Citi Bike Karen,” went viral for trying to steal a young Black man’s bicycle. The New York-owned mode of transportation was already tied to the other rider’s account when she attempted to forcibly take it and used “white woman tears” that never appeared when her plan didn’t work.

“Citi Bike Karen” has purportedly been identified as a medical physician’s assistant named Sarah Jane Comrie. The mystery was easy to solve as the woman was wearing scrubs with “NYC Health + Hospitals” boldly etched onto the front. A Bellevue Hospital lanyard also rested comfortably around her neck, holding a photo ID that allowed social media users to gather her personal information. “She went to school way too damn long to be this stupid,” an individual said with a screenshot of the details.

Today (May 16), NYC Health + Hospitals confirmed to The New York Post that they have begun to take disciplinary action. “We are aware of the video involving a health care provider off-duty and away from the hospital campus. The incident in the video is disturbing. The provider is currently out on leave and will remain on leave pending a review,” a spokesperson said of “Citi Bike Karen.” They continued, “As a health system, we are committed to providing an environment for our patients and staff that is free from discrimination of any kind.”

“Help! Help me! Please, help me,” the woman screamed in the clip as she tried to take the young Black boy’s bike. Many on social media accused the white woman of weaponizing her tears, a trend that has often caused deadly repercussions for people of color. One person said the medical professional “went [through] all the ‘Karen’ tactics” to put the young man in danger. Another who said “Citi Bike Karen” “deleted all her social media accounts” added, “Don’t hide now, b**ch. Be as loud and proud as you were when you weaponized your white lady tears and screamed, ‘Help’ to try and get those young Black men killed.”

