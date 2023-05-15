Photo: Raymond Boyd / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023

A white woman in New York City has earned the nickname “Citi Bike Karen” after a video went viral of her trying to steal a Black youth’s rentable bicycle. The incident happened over the weekend, and social media sleuths were quick to allegedly identify the woman in the clip.

The original video showed the woman, who appeared to be an employee of NYC Health + Hospitals, trying to wrangle a Citi Bike out of the hands of a young Black man who already had it. She desperately screamed for help and at one point started to fake cry. The person behind the camera noted that she didn’t shed one tear as she was easily able to go from “crying” back to normal.

A white male dressed in scrubs behind her suggested that the youth let her take the bike, but he explained that it was already associated with his account. Finally, when the apparent hospital employee said she should take another available bike on the rack, she backed off. Check out the clip below.

Social media response to the video was swift. Critics likened her behavior to that of Carolyn Bryant, the white woman who cried wolf and caused Emmett Till’s murder. Some sleuths online were allegedly able to identify the woman as Sarah Jane Comrie, a medical physician’s assistant employed with Bellevue Hospital. They were able to glean the information from her ID card visible in the video.

In response to their purported employee going viral, the Bellevue health system shared a statement addressing the situation.

“We have recently become aware of an incident that occurred off campus over the weekend and appears to involve one of our employees,” the statement read, as seen below. “We are sorry this happened, and we are reviewing the incident. NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue is committed to providing the highest quality of care to all New Yorkers with dignity, cultural sensitivity, and compassion.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Jamie Foxx recovering in Chicago physical rehab center surrounded by family

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023

Rudy Giuliani sued by former employee for sexual assault and wage theft

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023

Coi Leray is the voice of the WNBA in new ad ahead of the 2023 season

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Florida teacher under investigation for indoctrination after showing Disney movie with gay character

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023

Symba is excited to hit the stage for 2023 Roots Picnic: "I'm truly blessed"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Twitter can’t get enough of Halle Bailey’s red carpet glam for 'The Little Mermaid’s' UK premiere

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Michael Rainey Jr. has the internet in tears as he jokingly reignites his feud with Demetrius Flenory Jr.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.15.2023

Gov. Ron DeSantis bans diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at Florida universities

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Chase B recruits Quavo, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and Ty Dolla Sign for "Ring Ring" single

By Jon Powell
  /  05.15.2023

Halle Bailey stands in the freezing cold at 3 a.m. to perform "Part of Your World" on "American Idol"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.15.2023

Conway The Machine returns to HOT 97 for crazy freestyle

By Jon Powell
  /  05.15.2023

The Weeknd says goodbye to his stage name with social media update

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Hospital responds after video shows an alleged employee attempting to hijack a young Black man's bike

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.15.2023

Russ drops off 'CHOMP 2.5' project

By Jon Powell
  /  05.15.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Marlo Hampton

By Sukii Osborne
  /  05.15.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Jamie Foxx recovering in Chicago physical rehab center surrounded by family

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023

Rudy Giuliani sued by former employee for sexual assault and wage theft

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023

Coi Leray is the voice of the WNBA in new ad ahead of the 2023 season

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Florida teacher under investigation for indoctrination after showing Disney movie with gay character

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023

Symba is excited to hit the stage for 2023 Roots Picnic: "I'm truly blessed"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Twitter can’t get enough of Halle Bailey’s red carpet glam for 'The Little Mermaid’s' UK premiere

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Michael Rainey Jr. has the internet in tears as he jokingly reignites his feud with Demetrius Flenory Jr.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.15.2023

Gov. Ron DeSantis bans diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at Florida universities

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Chase B recruits Quavo, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and Ty Dolla Sign for "Ring Ring" single

By Jon Powell
  /  05.15.2023

Halle Bailey stands in the freezing cold at 3 a.m. to perform "Part of Your World" on "American Idol"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.15.2023

Conway The Machine returns to HOT 97 for crazy freestyle

By Jon Powell
  /  05.15.2023

The Weeknd says goodbye to his stage name with social media update

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Hospital responds after video shows an alleged employee attempting to hijack a young Black man's bike

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.15.2023

Russ drops off 'CHOMP 2.5' project

By Jon Powell
  /  05.15.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Marlo Hampton

By Sukii Osborne
  /  05.15.2023
View More

Trending
News

Omari Hardwick says the right terms and storyline could revive Ghost on "Power"

It seems as though “Power” fans and Omari Hardwick are on the same page when it comes to his character Ghost making his return to the franchise.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023
Social Justice

White woman caught on video trying to steal Black youth's bike in New York City

“Karen” screamed for help and tried to drum up tears during the altercation she provoked.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023
Social Justice

"Citi Bike Karen" allegedly identified after video trying to stealing Black youth's bike goes viral

The viral video showed her faking tears while trying to steal a Black youth’s bike.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023
News

Sasha Obama graduates from USC with Barack and Michelle in the audience

Sasha follows in her sister Malia’s footsteps, who graduated from college in 2021.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.12.2023
View More