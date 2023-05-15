The New York City Health and Hospitals corporation released a statement in response to an incident with one of their supposed employees.

On Sunday (May 14), the company took to social media after millions of viewers watched a white woman on camera attempting to take a bike from a young Black man in NYC.

“We have recently become aware of an incident that occurred off campus over the weekend and appears to involve one of our employees,” the statement read. “We are sorry this happened, and we are reviewing the incident. NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue is committed to providing the highest quality of care to all New Yorkers with dignity, cultural sensitivity, and compassion.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Twitter users called out the woman seen on camera for her “Karen” behavior. In a short video, the lady caused quite a spectacle as she attempted to manipulate her way into getting a rentable Citi Bike from its original occupant. Viewers watched as the woman wearing scrubs yelled, “Help! Help me! Please, help me” to get the attention of individuals passing by.

The young male held his hand on a portion of the bike’s handle as the lady tried to cry for sympathy from onlookers. However, the person recording the incident noted she didn’t shed a tear. A white guy, also wearing scrubs, approached and suggested the Black man allow the woman to take the bike.

This lady tried her best to weaponize her tears, but when she realized it wasn't going to work she switched it off and acted like nothing happened. This should be criminal. pic.twitter.com/P1UW3gJZGf — 🥀 Imposter_🥀 (@Imposter_Edits) May 14, 2023

The young man explained to the guy he registered the bike with his account. Once the gentleman proposed the woman use another bike, she calmed down. The lady then proceeded to set up a nearby rental bike for use. However, viewers on social media were not pleased with what they saw, as one user compared the event to the 1955 incident that resulted in Emmett Till‘s senseless death.