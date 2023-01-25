Emmett Till’s cousin and co-founder of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation, Deborah Watts, is upset that the movie Till was overlooked by the Academy, according to TMZ.

Watts told the publication that her family is extremely disappointed the movie and its lead actress, Danielle Deadwyler, who plays Emmett’s mom, received no Oscar nominations. “Danielle embodied and delivered the true essence of our cousin, a loving and courageous mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. She reached deeply and poured her heart and soul in this role as she embraced us intimately like no other, while transforming into Mamie and bringing her true essence and story to life,” she said.

Till is a biographical drama film, released in October of 2022, based on the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley, an educator and activist who fought for justice after the 1955 abduction and lynching of her 14-year-old son Emmett, in Mississippi, after accusations that he whistled at a white woman. The tragedy sent shockwaves across the nation when a photo of his brutally beaten body was put out to the public. The movie was directed by Chinonye Chukwu and written by Michael Reilly, Keith Beauchamp, and Chukwu, and produced by Beauchamp, Reilly, and Whoopi Goldberg. Alongside Deadwyler, the movie stars Jalyn Hall, Frankie Faison, Haley Bennett, and Goldberg.

Furthermore, Watts added, “The Emmett Till Legacy Family and community of supporters will ensure Emmett and Mamie’s legacies and story will continue to be told with or without any awards.”

The film is currently nominated for four NAACP Image Awards. The categories are Outstanding Motion Picture, Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture, Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture, and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture. The 54th annual ceremony is set to happen on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8:00 p.m. EST. You can watch it LIVE on BET.