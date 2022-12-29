As previously reported by REVOLT, frigid temperatures and winter snowstorms have made holiday travel this season a headache across the nation. It seems though, that some Spirit Airlines customers are unaware flights can sometimes be canceled due to inclement weather.

Yesterday (Dec. 28), several videos appeared online of Spirit Airlines desk agents trying their best to calm a large group of disgruntled customers down. In an attempt to diffuse the situation, one airline employee made an announcement through the PA system. “Everyone, excuse me. I need everybody to pay attention,” she began. Over disappointed chatter, she continued, “We gon’ do this easy. It’s not our fault that the captains wasn’t here or none of that.” As she tried to deliver her message, a man angrily yelled that his flight was canceled after being delayed for “six hours.”

The Spirit Airlines employee stood her ground and responded, “Stop raising your voice.” After repeating that several times, she reminded the irate man that she is “not a kid.” A woman in the line with a child on her hip rudely interjected, saying, “No, but you ruined every kid’s vacation here to Disney World.” Those who saw the footage online were appalled at the behavior of the customers. “How pathetic… ‘You’re ruining a kid’s trip to Disney World.’ Girl… did you even CHECK the weather before you left the house??? Like… huuuuhhhh???????” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “I don’t understand how people can act like this. As if yelling at the gate agent is gonna make a plane just appear out of nowhere. Folks so used to asking for the manager [that] they don’t know when that line just isn’t gonna fly.” Spirit isn’t the only airline taking a hit due to the weather. In under a week, Southwest Airlines has canceled over 12,000 flights. The massive disruption has prompted a federal investigation by the United States Department of Transportation.

See related posts below.

I found the rest in case anybody wanted to see what happened afterwards like me https://t.co/J9ADallshq — Tracy ☮️🌼 (@LuvesToLaugh) December 29, 2022

They probably been working for over 12 hours I wouldn’t be with the shit either — valerie complex (@ValerieComplex) December 29, 2022

How pathetic… “You’re ruining a kids trip to Disney world” girl… did you even CHECK the weather before you left the house??? Like.. huuuuhhhh??????? — ✨Lars Of The Boochie Cat Stars✨ (@Kingboozie_) December 28, 2022

“You’re ruining my kid’s vacation to Disney world” Baby girl she don’t control anything there she just tryin to help YOU and explain to y’all what’s goin on. — Jonathan 💭 (@ultimategeo45) December 28, 2022

I don’t understand how people can act like this. As if yelling at the gate agent is gonna make a plane just appear out of nowhere. Folks so used to asking for the manager they don’t know when that line just isn’t gonna fly. — Robert Penman (@RJPenman) December 28, 2022