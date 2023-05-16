Photo: Larry Busacca/PW18 / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  05.16.2023

Beyoncé has sported many different hair styles and colors over the years, and Queen Bey is known for having her mane blown by massive fans at her shows. Though the Grammy-winning superstar is best known as a music and performance icon, it looks like she’s ready to capitalize on her status as a hair icon as well.

Bey took to Instagram today (May 16) to share a heartfelt post and some candid photos. In one snap, she was seated in front of a mirror touching her hair. The second picture was a photo from when she was a child getting her hair braided. In the last slide, she opened up about how hair care has been an integral part of her life as a performer since her youth.

“How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?” the “PURE/HONEY” singer asked. She went on to reminisce on those early days in Ms. Tina‘s store. “Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done,” she remembered. “I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women.”

She ended her note, seen below, by teasing an upcoming project that appears to be hair-related. “Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy,” she said honestly. “I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”

 

Additional details remain scarce, as is customary for most Beyoncé endeavors. The hand-labeled bottles of oils and creams on the vanity, however, look as if they could be test samples from a lab.

Back in August 2021, Bey told Harper’s Bazaar about using natural products like honey in her daily routine. She reflected on watching her daughter use them herself and hinted that something was coming.

“I found healing properties in honey that benefit me and my children. And now I’m building a hemp and a honey farm,” she shared. “I’ve even got hives on my roof!”

“One of my most satisfying moments as a mom is when I found Blue one day soaking in the bath with her eyes closed, using blends I created and taking time for herself to decompress and be at peace,” she continued. “I have so much to share… and there’s more to come soon!”

