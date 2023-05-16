Back in April, G Herbo released the sequel to his 2016 mixtape, Strictly 4 My Fans, a 12-song effort with a few features from Drench, GloRilla, and Mello Buckzz. On Thursday (May 11), the Chicago talent decided to deliver a new visual from his latest project for “We Don’t Care,” an OzOnTheTrack-produced cut that’s full of the emotionally charged street raps that he’s well-known for.

“My heart cold inside for all the nights I cried, make a b**ch eyes get wide soon as she hop in the ride, Swerv’ spеndin’ money outside, got the h**s outside when it’s hot outside, still standin’ on top when it’s time, opp popped outside with his Glock and he died, even though I’m famous, broski hop out and I ain’t got a mask, I’ma ride, head-on collisions, I made a decision, I know who was there by my side…”

The accompanying clip for “We Don’t Care” was directed by Herbo and shot by Kevin Mares and Jaren Holden. Throughout, viewers get a firsthand glimpse into the rapper’s lifestyle with shots of him in the studio, at a nightclub, and in front of a mural for the late Juice WRLD. Other heavy-hitters like Drake, Polo G, Lil Durk, and Metro Boomin make appearances.

Back in October of 2022, Herbo liberated his fifth studio LP, Survivor’s Remorse, a two-part body of work with a wealth of assists from the likes of Offset, Future, Benny The Butcher, Jeremih, Kodak Black, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Young Thug. The album became his third top 10 on the Billboard 200, debuting at No. 9 on the chart with 27,500 album-equivalent units sold. Outside of his own work, Herbo also recently contributed to songs like Fredo Bang’s “Throw Away,” Trippie Redd’s “PURE,” and NLE Choppa’s “DISABILITY CHECKS.” Press play on “We Don’t Care” below.