Back in November of 2022, G Herbo released his highly anticipated two-part Survivor’s Remorse album. Side A consisted of 12 tracks and features from Jeremih, Offset, Future, Benny The Butcher, Gunna, and even appearances from his two sons, Essex and Yosohn Wright. Side B of the album brought the grand total to 25 songs and added assists from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Young Thug, and more.

Today (Feb. 24), the Chicago-bred rapper returned with a brand new single titled “Raining.” For the track, he assembled an all-star line-up by tapping in with Murda Beatz behind the boards and Yung Bleu on the hook. Over a moody instrumental, Bleu opens up the song with his lyrics about comparing dreary emotions to gloomy weather:

“It’s raining out my window, but I can’t see the clouds/ I want more than affection, you haven’t been close to me in a while/ It’s raining out my window, my tears are running dry/ What you feel inside is way too common/ You be loving me, daily, baby where you at? I miss you f**kin’ me, crazy/ Now you with that sucker, he ain’t nothing like me, you crazy, remember when you couldn’t get enough of me”

Prior to Survivor’s Remorse was 2021’s 25 LP, a 19-track project that included additional features from Polo G, Lil Tjay, 21 Savage, The Kid LAROI, Gunna, Yosohn, and Rowdy Rebel. Outside of his own music, the “Locked In” emcee has dished out guest verses on more recent tracks like “Last Time” by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, “Ghetto Superstar” with Roddy Ricch and Doe Boy, “Invite Only” with Trench Baby and Polo G, “Mufasa” by OMB Peezy, and more.

Be sure to press play on G Herbo’s brand new “Raining” single featuring Yung Bleu and Murda Beatz down below.