Photo: Cover art for G Herbo’s “Raining” single
By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

Back in November of 2022, G Herbo released his highly anticipated two-part Survivor’s Remorse album. Side A consisted of 12 tracks and features from Jeremih, Offset, Future, Benny The Butcher, Gunna, and even appearances from his two sons, Essex and Yosohn Wright. Side B of the album brought the grand total to 25 songs and added assists from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Young Thug, and more.

Today (Feb. 24), the Chicago-bred rapper returned with a brand new single titled “Raining.” For the track, he assembled an all-star line-up by tapping in with Murda Beatz behind the boards and Yung Bleu on the hook. Over a moody instrumental, Bleu opens up the song with his lyrics about comparing dreary emotions to gloomy weather:

“It’s raining out my window, but I can’t see the clouds/ I want more than affection, you haven’t been close to me in a while/ It’s raining out my window, my tears are running dry/ What you feel inside is way too common/ You be loving me, daily, baby where you at? I miss you f**kin’ me, crazy/ Now you with that sucker, he ain’t nothing like me, you crazy, remember when you couldn’t get enough of me”

Prior to Survivor’s Remorse was 2021’s 25 LP, a 19-track project that included additional features from Polo G, Lil Tjay, 21 Savage, The Kid LAROI, Gunna, Yosohn, and Rowdy Rebel. Outside of his own music, the “Locked In” emcee has dished out guest verses on more recent tracks like “Last Time” by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, “Ghetto Superstar” with Roddy Ricch and Doe Boy, “Invite Only” with Trench Baby and Polo G, “Mufasa” by OMB Peezy, and more.

Be sure to press play on G Herbo’s brand new “Raining” single featuring Yung Bleu and Murda Beatz down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Studio Sessions | Eric Bellinger's work with Chris Brown led to collabs with Usher, Snoop Dogg & Drake

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.24.2023

Don Toliver is 'Love Sick' on latest album

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

Chlöe Bailey recruits Chris Brown for new "How Does It Feel" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

Lil Wayne shares new "Kant Nobody" track featuring DMX

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

The Weeknd taps Ariana Grande for new "Die For You (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

Key Glock returns with new 'Glockoma 2' album

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

Cordae and PUMA team up for a special capsule collection

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.23.2023

Yung Joc says ego played a major role in him quitting rap

By Vayda Sorel
  /  02.23.2023

T.I. admits to lying about snitching on his dead cousin in new interview

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.23.2023

Drake hints at a "graceful exit" in "A Moody Conversation" teaser clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.23.2023

Bas links up with Kel-P and Black Sherif for new "Blood, Sweat and Tears" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.23.2023

K Camp officially announces "Pretty Ones Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  02.23.2023

Nicki Minaj shares BTS clip teasing "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" music video

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.23.2023

Quavo exudes “Greatness” in latest music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.23.2023

Fans think judge pulled a "this for Nipsey Hussle" giving his killer 60 years to life

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.22.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
G Herbo
Murda Beatz
Rap
Singles
Yung Bleu

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Studio Sessions | Eric Bellinger's work with Chris Brown led to collabs with Usher, Snoop Dogg & Drake

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.24.2023

Don Toliver is 'Love Sick' on latest album

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

Chlöe Bailey recruits Chris Brown for new "How Does It Feel" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

Lil Wayne shares new "Kant Nobody" track featuring DMX

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

The Weeknd taps Ariana Grande for new "Die For You (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

Key Glock returns with new 'Glockoma 2' album

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

Cordae and PUMA team up for a special capsule collection

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.23.2023

Yung Joc says ego played a major role in him quitting rap

By Vayda Sorel
  /  02.23.2023

T.I. admits to lying about snitching on his dead cousin in new interview

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.23.2023

Drake hints at a "graceful exit" in "A Moody Conversation" teaser clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.23.2023

Bas links up with Kel-P and Black Sherif for new "Blood, Sweat and Tears" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.23.2023

K Camp officially announces "Pretty Ones Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  02.23.2023

Nicki Minaj shares BTS clip teasing "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" music video

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.23.2023

Quavo exudes “Greatness” in latest music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.23.2023

Fans think judge pulled a "this for Nipsey Hussle" giving his killer 60 years to life

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.22.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
News

Tyler Perry denies "House of Payne" actress Cassi Davis passed away

“Cassi, you sure you not dead?” Perry asked after hearing the horrible news.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023
News

Rihanna fans clap back after internet trolls claim ASAP Rocky was emasculated in 'British Vogue' shoot

There’s “nothing MORE masculine to me than a man who [knows] how to let his ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023
View More