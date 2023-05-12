As previously reported by REVOLT, today (May 12), Daniel Penny, 24, turned himself into New York police at the 5th Precinct in lower Manhattan. The former United States Marine has made headlines since he was filmed placing Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold on a subway train last week.

Penny, who now faces second-degree manslaughter charges, previously claimed through legal counsel that the victim, an unhoused street performer, “had a documented history of violent and erratic behavior.” His lawyers added, “Daniel never intended to harm Mr. Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death.” Twitter isn’t buying it. “As an ex-military member, he knew that chokehold was lethal. He should’ve been tried for [second-degree] MURDER,” one person tweeted this morning after footage of Penny being escorted into police custody began to surface.

He had time to clean himself up, eat several meals, come up with his version of the story, and be escorted without cuffs and shackles to turn himself in all for manslaughter charges. — Dawn (@Mrs_McGriff08) May 12, 2023

“He had time to clean himself up, eat several meals, come up with his version of the story, and be escorted without cuffs and shackles to turn himself in, all for manslaughter charges,” another tweeted. More individuals called out how Penny surrendered over a week after he performed the deadly move on Neely, who never made physical contact with the former Marine, for approximately 15 minutes. “Already has the Cadillac Escalade and security detail. Imagine that. This is what privilege looks like,” a similar post read.

As the controversial case unfolds, some have shared links on social media for “Daniel Penny’s Legal Defense Fund.” One post declared, “Daniel Penny isn’t a murderer. He’s a hero,” to which a commenter responded, “He administered no [aid], didn’t deescalate, but he’s about [to] find out.” According to CNN, the 24-year-old is expected to be arraigned later today. Attorney Thomas Kenniff said his client has “his head held up high” and will handle the legal proceedings “with the sort of integrity and honor that is characteristic of who he is.”

See what others are saying below.

Literally trained in chokeholds as a marine. — SAM COOPER (@SAMCOOP1919) May 12, 2023

Already has the Cadillac Escalade and security detail. Imagine that. This is what privilege looks like. — 🧡🕊MYSTIC🕊🧡💥I AM JACK'S SUBPOENAS 💥 (@MDomino07) May 12, 2023

He administered no aide didn’t deescalate but he’s about find out — Kathia Woods (@kathia_woods) May 12, 2023

Did he really need the bougie escort? — Sanisa (@iksanchez) May 12, 2023

That he got to “surrender “ pisses me off. I wanted him in cuffs and perp walked like the murderer he is. — #JoeMama🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🌻 (@Mama4Obama1) May 12, 2023

A worthy cause to support, a precedence is at stake here for anyone willing to step up and stop any assailant.

NYC Soro's dirty DA charging him with 2nd degree manslaughter. Daniel Penny's Legal Defense Fund https://t.co/mNkiwJV4I7 — Ultra Patriot -μολὼν λαβέ (@Alaskan_Eggs) May 12, 2023

Unbelievable….. first class, chauffeured celebrity escort service. No doubt, he will eventually be lauded by the typical characters in the far-right. — ECN3🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇳 (@centurypointllc) May 12, 2023

Jordan Neely was put in a sleeper hold that would put you to sleep after 15 seconds. Jordan was held in that position for fifteen minutes, with no aide. Thats premeditated, and I am no attorney. — Jeffrey Allen (@Jeffrey34388314) May 7, 2023