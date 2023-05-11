On Tuesday (May 9), Deante’ Hitchcock blessed the masses with his sophomore LP, Once Upon A Time, an album that’s based around fatherhood and the Atlanta rapper’s relationship with the mother of his child. The project consists of 16 emotionally charged cuts and additional appearances from Big K.R.I.T., Westside Boogie, DRAM, Dende, The Riverdale Love Choir, and more.

Via press release, Hitchcock explained the album’s concept. “At what was shaping up to be a turning point in my life, the world as we know it seemed to stop turning altogether,” he said. “I watched our world change, and in the midst of it all, I had a son, became a father, and watched my world change as well.”

He continued, “The word ‘son’ feels hella ironic to read. Like the sun up in the sky that I used to stare at until it became an almost blinding blue bouncing ball of light, my son came into the world and brought a brightness into my life that could rival that of its homophone. His mother and I are forever in awe, and forever thankful for our angel, our Saint. The story of how we got here is no fairytale, but I’ll try my best to tell you all about it the best way I know how.”

Once Upon A Time follows 2020’s Better, a 11-song effort with notable contributions from JID, Young Nudy, 6LACK, Miguel, and St. Beauty. Months after its initial release, a deluxe edition of Better surfaced with nine extra tracks and collaborations alongside REASON, Guapdad 4000, Ro James, and Kenny Mason. Outside of his own work, Hitchcock appeared on dope cuts like Spillage Village’s “Baptized (Remix),” Kari Faux’s “Too Much, Too Fast,” and Isaiah Rashad’s “Geordan Favors.” Press play on Deante’ Hitchcock’s Once Upon A Time album below.