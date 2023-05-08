A shooting at a Miami Beach nightclub in the early morning yesterday (May 7) left two people injured and one man dead. The lone casualty was Lowell Grissom, known to many in the hip hop world as Young Lo or simply Lo. The 37-year-old was rushed to the hospital after the incident and died around 4 a.m. today (May 8), according to CBS.

Lo became a key player in the music industry over the years. He collaborated with Chris Brown on the track “Everybody” and served as an A&R for Hitmaka‘s MakaSound label at the time of his death. He was also a close friend of Ray J. Brown marked Lo’s death on his Instagram Stories today. “Love you bro,” the R&B star wrote. “Rest up MY BROTHER.”

Artists flooded the comments of Lo’s most recent Instagram post made hours before his death. Ty Dolla $ign, Davido, Hitmaka, Sean Kingston, Karrueche, Mally Mall, and DJ Drama were among those pouring out their condolences. “This isn’t right,” Mally Mall wrote. “You always loved, protected, and stood up for anyone and everyone… I’m beyond heartbroken. This world is becoming overbearing.” Check out the post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EverybodyKnowsLo (@everybodyknowslo)

Model and performer Carmen Carrera was in attendance that night and recounted her harrowing experience on Twitter. “So I just experienced my first night club shooting,” the “Drag Race” alum wrote, as seen below. “Fabolous and J Balvin were both in the building. It was a high-end club. As the entire club ducks down, I grabbed my girlfriends and jet out the door. I cannot believe this is the reality of the world that we live in today.”

So I just experienced my first night club shooting. Fabolous and J Balvin were both in the building, it was a high end club. As the entire club ducts down, I grabbed my girlfriends and jet out the door. I cannot believe this is the reality of the world that we live in today. — CARMEN CARRERA (@Carmen_Carrera) May 7, 2023

Friends of the slain musician told CBS they believe he was targeted in the attack. Gala, the nightclub where it happened, echoed that sentiment. “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the isolated and targeted incident that occurred last night at our upscale establishment,” the venue said, per CBS.

Lo is a Memphis native but moved from California to Miami before the incident. He leaves behind a 6-year-old son. The search for the gunman continues as no arrests have been made yet.