Photo: AzmanL via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.08.2023

A shooting at a Miami Beach nightclub in the early morning yesterday (May 7) left two people injured and one man dead. The lone casualty was Lowell Grissom, known to many in the hip hop world as Young Lo or simply Lo. The 37-year-old was rushed to the hospital after the incident and died around 4 a.m. today (May 8), according to CBS.

Lo became a key player in the music industry over the years. He collaborated with Chris Brown on the track “Everybody” and served as an A&R for Hitmaka‘s MakaSound label at the time of his death. He was also a close friend of Ray J. Brown marked Lo’s death on his Instagram Stories today. “Love you bro,” the R&B star wrote. “Rest up MY BROTHER.”

Artists flooded the comments of Lo’s most recent Instagram post made hours before his death. Ty Dolla $ign, Davido, Hitmaka, Sean Kingston, Karrueche, Mally Mall, and DJ Drama were among those pouring out their condolences. “This isn’t right,” Mally Mall wrote. “You always loved, protected, and stood up for anyone and everyone… I’m beyond heartbroken. This world is becoming overbearing.” Check out the post below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by EverybodyKnowsLo (@everybodyknowslo)

Model and performer Carmen Carrera was in attendance that night and recounted her harrowing experience on Twitter. “So I just experienced my first night club shooting,” the “Drag Race” alum wrote, as seen below. “Fabolous and J Balvin were both in the building. It was a high-end club. As the entire club ducks down, I grabbed my girlfriends and jet out the door. I cannot believe this is the reality of the world that we live in today.”

Friends of the slain musician told CBS they believe he was targeted in the attack. Gala, the nightclub where it happened, echoed that sentiment. “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the isolated and targeted incident that occurred last night at our upscale establishment,” the venue said, per CBS.

Lo is a Memphis native but moved from California to Miami before the incident. He leaves behind a 6-year-old son. The search for the gunman continues as no arrests have been made yet.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Uvalde families protest as gun control bill clears key hurdle

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.08.2023

Victims of Brownsville, Texas car crash remembered at vigil

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.08.2023

Mississippi deputies accused of sexual assault on a Black man during civil rights violation probe

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.08.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Nick Cannon

By Sukii Osborne
  /  05.08.2023

Listen to Skillibeng's latest single "Coke Part II"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.08.2023

Dave East and Young Chris join forces for "Naughty"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.08.2023

"REVOLT Black News Weekly" addresses EMTs who arrived after Tyre Nichols' brutal beating

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  05.08.2023

Jordan Neely's family slams former Marine's response to chokehold death

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.08.2023

Belly drops off new visual for "Ambiance"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.08.2023

Machine Gun Kelly delivers fiery freestyle over "Renegade" instrumental

By Jon Powell
  /  05.08.2023

Limited editions of Kendrick Lamar's 'To Pimp A Butterfly' vinyl are now on sale for $2,500

By Jon Powell
  /  05.08.2023

Witness of Texas outlet mall mass shooting death toll slams idea that mental health is to blame

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.07.2023

Witnesses heard nonstop shooting in Allen outlet mall mass shooting that killed at least 8 people

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.07.2023

Jordan Neely suffered a psychotic break after years of mental health struggles, says attorney

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.07.2023

Ahmaud Arbery honored with 5K run in Atlanta three years after his death

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Rap
RIP
Shootings
Young Lo

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Uvalde families protest as gun control bill clears key hurdle

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.08.2023

Victims of Brownsville, Texas car crash remembered at vigil

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.08.2023

Mississippi deputies accused of sexual assault on a Black man during civil rights violation probe

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.08.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Nick Cannon

By Sukii Osborne
  /  05.08.2023

Listen to Skillibeng's latest single "Coke Part II"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.08.2023

Dave East and Young Chris join forces for "Naughty"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.08.2023

"REVOLT Black News Weekly" addresses EMTs who arrived after Tyre Nichols' brutal beating

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  05.08.2023

Jordan Neely's family slams former Marine's response to chokehold death

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.08.2023

Belly drops off new visual for "Ambiance"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.08.2023

Machine Gun Kelly delivers fiery freestyle over "Renegade" instrumental

By Jon Powell
  /  05.08.2023

Limited editions of Kendrick Lamar's 'To Pimp A Butterfly' vinyl are now on sale for $2,500

By Jon Powell
  /  05.08.2023

Witness of Texas outlet mall mass shooting death toll slams idea that mental health is to blame

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.07.2023

Witnesses heard nonstop shooting in Allen outlet mall mass shooting that killed at least 8 people

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.07.2023

Jordan Neely suffered a psychotic break after years of mental health struggles, says attorney

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.07.2023

Ahmaud Arbery honored with 5K run in Atlanta three years after his death

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023
View More

Trending
News

Doctors advise Jamie Foxx to decrease his stress ahead of being discharged from the hospital

A source told ‘People’ that Jamie Foxx’s health scare is no longer considered life-threatening.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023
News

"Power Book II: Ghost's" Lauren plays checkmate with Effie and Twitter says it's giving 'Baby Boy' vibes

“Lauren definitely watched ‘Baby Boy’ before she got in that car to surprise Effie!” one Twitter user wrote about the “Power Book II: Ghost” scene.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.05.2023
News

Coco Jones and Chlöe Bailey linking up has Twitter asking for an early Christmas present — an R&B collaboration

On Wednesday (May 3), Coco Jones stepped out to support Chlöe Bailey on her “In Pieces Tour.”

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.05.2023
News

Sports broadcaster Glen Kuiper's use of the N-word during live broadcast takes Twitter by storm

Glen Kuiper rolled out the N-word with a hard “er” and was dealt with on Twitter.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023
View More