On Sunday (Feb. 19) night, 11 people were shot at a Memphis nightclub called Live Lounge. One person succumbed to their injuries. Today (Feb. 20), the first of three suspects was arrested by authorities, according to Fox News.

Police have charged 21-year-old Julius Freeman with facilitation of second-degree murder, five counts of attempted facilitation of second-degree murder and five counts of possession of a firearm to commit a dangerous felony. The Memphis Police Department announced the news via its Facebook account. “At 12:43 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at 1482 East Shelby Drive… Upon arriving on the scene, one male victim was located and pronounced deceased. Three additional victims were transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital. Including both scenes, which are believed to be connected, there are 11 victims total,” the post read. Officials said they are still investigating what led up to the crime.

Freeman is in custody at the Shelby County Jail in Memphis on the 11 counts, and his next court date is Tuesday (Feb. 21) at 9 a.m. local time. As of today (Feb. 20), the two other men involved in the shooting have not been apprehended. The 21-year-old reportedly turned himself in to authorities and informed them that he drove the getaway car and provided the shooter with a rifle. Police officers believe one of the assailants “may have been injured and needs medical attention.” Anyone with information is encouraged to contact authorities at 901-528-CASH with tips or the homicide unit at 901-636-3300.

In response to the department’s Facebook post, one user wrote, “Come on people, we’re better than this. You think taking the life of one person is no big deal, but you affect everyone who knew the [deceased] for the rest of their lives! Stop the violence!”