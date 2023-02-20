Photo: Oliver Helbig via Getty Image
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023

On Sunday (Feb. 19) night, 11 people were shot at a Memphis nightclub called Live Lounge. One person succumbed to their injuries. Today (Feb. 20), the first of three suspects was arrested by authorities, according to Fox News.

Police have charged 21-year-old Julius Freeman with facilitation of second-degree murder, five counts of attempted facilitation of second-degree murder and five counts of possession of a firearm to commit a dangerous felony. The Memphis Police Department announced the news via its Facebook account. “At 12:43 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at 1482 East Shelby Drive… Upon arriving on the scene, one male victim was located and pronounced deceased. Three additional victims were transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital. Including both scenes, which are believed to be connected, there are 11 victims total,” the post read. Officials said they are still investigating what led up to the crime.

Freeman is in custody at the Shelby County Jail in Memphis on the 11 counts, and his next court date is Tuesday (Feb. 21) at 9 a.m. local time. As of today (Feb. 20), the two other men involved in the shooting have not been apprehended. The 21-year-old reportedly turned himself in to authorities and informed them that he drove the getaway car and provided the shooter with a rifle. Police officers believe one of the assailants “may have been injured and needs medical attention.” Anyone with information is encouraged to contact authorities at 901-528-CASH with tips or the homicide unit at 901-636-3300.

In response to the department’s Facebook post, one user wrote, “Come on people, we’re better than this. You think taking the life of one person is no big deal, but you affect everyone who knew the [deceased] for the rest of their lives! Stop the violence!”

Shanquella Robinson supporters rally together to demand justice from Mexican authorities

By Angelina Velasquez
  02.19.2023

Tyre Nichols' mother vows to seek justice ahead of ex-Memphis officers' next court hearing

By Angelina Velasquez
  02.19.2023

Ghanaian soccer star Christian Atsu's body recovered from Syria-Turkey earthquake wreckage

By Angelina Velasquez
  02.19.2023

Cam'ron reveals his mother has passed away in heartfelt tribute thanking fans

By Angelina Velasquez
  02.18.2023

NBA YoungBoy regrets missing out on the "To The Bone" video with Quavo and Takeoff

By Angelina Velasquez
  02.18.2023

Donovan Lewis' family files a civil suit against Columbus officer involved in his death

By Cierra Jones
  02.17.2023

Five ex-Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols' brutal attack and death plead not guilty

By Cierra Jones
  02.17.2023

Shreveport officer charged, bodycam footage released in Alonzo Bagley fatal shooting

By Cierra Jones
  02.17.2023

Note found with possible motive for Michigan State University shooting

By Angel Saunders
  02.16.2023

Nipsey Hussle's 'Victory Lap' is certified double-platinum on 5-year album anniversary

By Angel Saunders
  02.16.2023

Shanquella Robinson supporters to mail Mexican authorities pink letters demanding justice

By Angel Saunders
  02.16.2023

Black man killed by Shreveport police sued the department five years prior for excessive force

By Cierra Jones
  02.16.2023

Georgia lawmakers reintroduce police accountability reforms after Tyre Nichols' death

By Cierra Jones
  02.16.2023

Family of Alonzo Bagley filed federal wrongful death suit against Shreveport officer

By Cierra Jones
  02.15.2023

Big Ten basketball teams honor lives lost in Michigan State University shooting

By Angel Saunders
  02.15.2023
