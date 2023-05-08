Simone Biles is a married woman – again! Over the weekend, the 26-year-old Olympian tied the knot with NFL player Jonathan Owens for a second time in Mexico after the pair previously celebrated their nuptials at a Houston courthouse on April 22.
Following their ceremony in the States, Biles told her social media following that the lovebirds had a smaller event in Texas because they “had to get married ‘legally’ here in the U.S. — since our wedding will be a destination wedding.” Staying true to her word, on Saturday (May 6), the couple said “I do” in front of their closest loved ones in Cabo. For the Columbus, Ohio native, the timing couldn’t be more perfect. “Our welcome party being on Cinco de Drinko in Mexico was the best thing to accidentally happen,” she tweeted on Saturday.
Beautiful bride, handsome groom, god bless your union.
— iamshendy❤️ (@iamshendy_) May 7, 2023
She also reposted a video from Owens, which gave fans a glimpse into the beachside festivities. Those in attendance also wore white like the newlyweds as they happily danced the night away. “Beautiful bride, handsome groom. God bless your union,” one user tweeted in response. Another expressed they were more excited for the athlete’s matrimony instead of another major undertaking that also happened this weekend. “I’d rather watch this all day than any ounce of the coronation,” one individual confessed.
While the gymnast’s Harris County Courthouse wedding dress was only around the $120 mark, she admitted to Vogue that her second look was a bit more extravagant. “I was nervous about having a ball gown because I’m so petite — but it works [perfectly]. The leg slit was very crucial. It was to add, in my head, more length to my body. I think this is exactly how brides are supposed to feel — luxurious, beautiful, kind of on top of the world,” she dished. Biles and Owens’ love story made headlines after the two sports professionals met on the exclusive dating app Raya in March 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic forced much of the world into isolation.
I'd rather watch this all day than any ounce of the coronation 👽👽👽
— Alien Space Ray (@AlienKnit) May 7, 2023
